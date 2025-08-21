Technology News
iPhone 17 TechWoven Case With MagSafe Leaked Ahead of Launch

Apple's iPhone 17 series is reportedly expected to debut in September.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 August 2025 16:43 IST
iPhone 17 TechWoven Case With MagSafe Leaked Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Majin Bu

The alleged TechWoven cases could be compatible with the entire iPhone 17 lineup

Highlights
  • Apple released the FineWoven case in 2023
  • The iPhone 17 series is expected to launch on September 9
  • Apple's TechWoven case is expected to debut as a MagSafe accessory
iPhone 17 series specifications and features have been leaked several times in recent months, as the anticipated September launch window for the handsets approaches. Apple's upcoming smartphone lineup is expected to comprise the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. While the Cupertino company has yet to reveal any details of these handsets, images of the purported accessories for the iPhone 17 lineup have been leaked. A tipster claims that Apple could unveil the new TechWoven case as a MagSafe accessory for the entire iPhone 17 lineup. If true, it would not be the first time that the company unveil a case built with sustainable materials.

iPhone 17 Series Might Debut Alongside Successor to FineWoven Case

According to leaker Majin Bu, the Cupertino tech giant could launch a new MagSafe accessory for the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup, dubbed the TechWoven case. Said to be built from sustainable materials, the new case could be offered in five colour options - Black, Brown, Blue, Green, and Purple.

Although the tipster has only shared the images of the case for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the company is said to launch the new MagSafe-compatible cases for the entire lineup. Moreover, these new cases could come with two lanyard holes on each side, along with a non-slip, fabric-like texture, which is claimed to provide better grip.

However, since the company has not confirmed the launch of either the rumoured phones or the case, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt. However, this development does signal that Apple might again attempt to offer MagSafe accessories built from sustainable materials.

In 2023, the Cupertino company unveiled its FineWoven cases with MagSafe capabilities for the iPhone 15 series. Built from “durable micro-twill” material, the FineWoven cases were claimed to offer a soft, suede-like feel.

However, in Gadgets 360's review of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, we found that this was not the case. The case was found to be a “bit rough to the touch”, while not offering a luxurious or premium experience. The cutouts for the cameras, buttons, and the USB Type-C port were “very sharp”, making it hard to hold. The company had also unveiled a FineWoven wallet that snaps to the back of the handset, which was found to work well only with the FineWoven case.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series on September 9. Previous reports have suggested that, as part of the lineup, the company might unveil the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. There are also rumours that Apple might launch a new phone with a sleek design called the iPhone 17 Air. This rumoured handset is said to replace the iPhone Plus variant this year.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
iPhone 17 TechWoven Case With MagSafe Leaked Ahead of Launch
