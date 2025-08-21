Technology News
Maareesan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch It Online

Maareesan is a Tamil comedy thriller movie that follows a man who has been released from prison and returns to his life as a thief.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 August 2025 23:07 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Witness an epic journey of a thief & an Alzheimer’s patient—full of deception, manipulation & more

  • Maareesan is a Tamil comedy thriller movie
  • The film stars Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu in the lead roles
  • Streaming starts from Aug. 22nd, 2025
Maareesan is a Tamil-language comedy thriller movie that is finally set to land on your digital screens soon. This Sudheesh Sankar directorial follows a thief named Dhaya, who has recently been released from prison, and decides to return to his life as a thief. However, things take an unexpected turn when he befriends a man named Velayudham, who is suffering from Alzheimer's disease. As they collectively embark on a journey to Tirunelveli, the movie then explores the themes of deception, trust, and changing intentions.

When and Where to Watch Maareesan

The movie will release on August 22, 2025, only on Netflix, in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayam. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch the movie.

Official Trailer and Plot of Maareesan

The film follows Dhaya, portrayed by Fahadh Faasil, who has been recently released from prison, and decides to return to his life of a thief. As he breaks into a house to initiate a robbery, he finds a man named Velayudham, who has Alzheimer's disease, and is handcuffed to a window. Dhaya, then, tries his best to manipulate the man and extract the ATM pin from him. However, the conversation turns into something deeper, and Dhaya ends up accompanying the man on a journey to Tiruneveli. As they travel together, their equation begins to change, and Dhaya's intentions begin to diverge. Their journey is filled with unexpected twists and turns, while the ending will make the audience go awestruck.

Cast and Crew of Maareesan

Maareesan has been directed by Sudheesh Sankar, while the writer is Krishna Moorthy. The movie stars the talented Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu in the lead roles. Further, they have been supported by Kovai Sarala, Renuka, Sithara, Livingston, and more. The music composer of the movie is Yuvan Shankar Raja, whereas the cinematography has been done by Kalaiselvan Sivaji.

Reception of Maareesan

This movie was theatrically released on July 25th, 2025, where it received a remarkable response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of Maareesan is 7.9/10.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTTRelease, Tamil, Comedy
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
