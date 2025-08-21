Pharma OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Technology News
Pharma is a new web series, directed by PR Arun, and Nivin Pauly's debut is set to release on JioHotstar, shining a light on the struggles of corporate life.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 August 2025 23:08 IST
Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Fans await Nivin Pauly’s Pharma debut, releasing September on JioHotstar

  • Young salesman enters pharma, battling tough corporate sales targets
  • Struggles of ethics and survival in a demanding pharmaceutical world
  • Nivin Pauly debuts in Pharma, streaming this September online
Pharma, featuring a Nivin Pauly debut, directed by PR Arun, is all set to stream on JioHotstar. It also features Rajat Kumar in a pivotal role. Nivin is one of the most anticipated Malayalam actors, and his fans eagerly anticipate this series. It will soon be released on JioHotstar starting this September. The series will also be released in diverse languages like Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. The makers released the first look poster of this OTT series and a one-line caption.

When and Where to watch Pharma?

Fans most anticipate the debut of Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly in Pharma, and it is set to release on JioHotstar this September.

Cast and Crew of Pharma

Directed and written by PR Arun and Purushothhaman, and produced by Krishnan Sethukumar. It stars Nivin Pauly and Rajat Kumar. The show also features an additional cast comprising Narain, Shruti Ramchandran, Veena Nandakumar, and Sruthy Jayan. Faizah Mariam, Muthumani, Binu Pappu and Nikhil Ramchandran are all in supporting roles.

The Storyline

Nivin Pauly has finally stepped into the world of web series. The actor debuted his Malayalam web series with an upcoming show called Pharma. Pharma's story revolves around a middle-class young man who enters the pharmaceutical sector as a medical representative, like a salesman in his twenties. The web series highlights a young boy's struggle to navigate the corporate world while facing ethical dilemmas. The series is all set to make its debut on JioHotstar.

Reception

Pharma is the story of a middle-class boy who works for a pharmaceutical company. It highlights the boy's struggle with corporate working hours and his ethics. The show is set to release on JioHotstar.

 

Further reading: Pharma, Nivin Pauly, PR Arun, Malayalam, September, OTT Release, Jio Hotstar, Entertainment News
