Apple has announced that applications for the 2026 Swift Student Challenge will open in February next year. This annual global coding competition for student developers invites students to demonstrate their programming talent and creativity by building app playgrounds. To inspire future participants, Apple has also highlighted the work of past winners, including Brayden Gogis, who developed the Solisquare and Joybox apps, Adrit Rao, known for his app Signer, and Sofia Sandoval, who created the app Cariño. Apple usually invites the winners of the Swift Student Challenge programme to attend its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

Apple Swift Student Challenge 2026 Submissions Will Open on February 6, 2026

In a newsroom post, Apple announced that submissions for the Swift Student Challenge 2026 will open on February 6, and aspirants have three weeks to apply before the February 28 deadline. It offers student developers the opportunity to showcase their creativity and coding skills through tools like Xcode and Swift Playgrounds. To help participants prepare, Apple is offering new Develop in Swift tutorials and Meet with Apple coding sessions.

Winners of the Swift Student Challenge will be chosen based on submissions that show outstanding innovation, creativity, social impact, or inclusivity. Among them, a few will be selected as Distinguished Winners and will receive an exclusive invitation to Apple's campus in Cupertino for a three-day experience, typically during the WWDC.

The iPhone maker has also spotlighted three former Swift Student Challenge winners to encourage students to participate in the 2026 challenge. Brayden Gogis won the Swift Student Challenge for his Solisquare app in 2019. This card game is now available for download on the App Store.

Adrit Rao and Sofia Sandoval

Photo Credit: Apple

The Joybox app is Gogis's latest App Store release, Joybox. The social media app lets users create groups and collaboratively add photos, stories, and songs into a shared Joybox, which they can set to open together at a chosen time.

Apple Newsroom also spotlighted Adrit Rao, the developer behind Signer. This app leverages Core ML, Apple's on-device machine learning framework, to translate sign language gestures into spoken words. Signer aims to enable real-time conversations for physically challenged people.

Another Swift Student Challenge winner highlighted by Apple is Sofia Sandoval. Her winning app, playground, Cariño, offers a personalised way to send a handmade card in a digital format. Sofia created the app's card templates using Procreate on iPad with Apple Pencil.

Apple's eligibility criteria for the Swift Student Challenge require applicants to be above a certain age, which varies depending on the country. Additionally, applicants must either be currently enrolled or have graduated within the last 90 days from an accredited academic institution or official homeschool equivalent, or an Apple Developer Academy.