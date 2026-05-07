Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, System is an upcoming courtroom thriller drama film that is set to drop on the digital screens soon. The film was recently announced on May 6th, 2026, and the makers are highly positive about its release. According to the reports, the plot of the film will centre around two women, whose collaboration will challenge the system and its hidden complexities, which will be uncovered, only to fight for justice. The sequences are expected to be strong.

When and Where to Watch System

This film will make its digital premiere on May 22, 2026, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of System

This courtroom thriller drama will follow two women, Neha Rajvansh (played by Sonakshi Sinha), an ambitious public prosecutor, and Sarika Rawat (played by Jyotika), a courtroom stenographer, as they join hands and unite together to fight against the system and expose the buried secrets. Their alliance will challenge the powerful advisories and uncover deep-rooted injustice. Also, Neha, holding a strong, privileged legacy, will have to navigate her way through tough choices where either she must hold her standing or challenge the system that holds it strong enough.

Cast and Crew of System

The film has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and stars Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika in the lead roles. Additionally, the production has been handled by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, and Smitha Baliga under the banner of Baweja Studios. Other starcast that will be witnessed include Ashutosh Gowarikar, Preeti Agrawal, Gaurav Pandey, and more.

Reception of System

The film is yet to make its debut on the screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is unavailable.