PS5 Pro India Launch Seems Imminent as Console Appears on BIS Database

The arrival of the PS5 Pro in India was previously delayed due to regulatory issues faced by the console regarding its Wi-Fi 7 support.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 March 2026 12:46 IST
PS5 Pro India Launch Seems Imminent as Console Appears on BIS Database
Highlights
  • The PS5 Pro has appeared on the BIS certification site
  • Its India launch was delayed due to Wi-Fi 7 regulatory hurdles
  • The console currently retails for about $749.99
The launch of the PlayStation 5 Pro (PS5 Pro) in India could finally be on the horizon, nearly over a year and a half after its global debut. Sony's upgraded version of its popular gaming console was first launched in select markets in November 2024, but the company didn't reveal any plans to introduce it in India. Now, a new development suggests the wait may soon be over, as a listing of the PS5 Pro has been spotted on a regulatory website, which is a mandatory step before a product can be launched in the country.

PS5 Pro Could Launch in India Several Months After Global Debut

According to a post shared by analyst Arjun Campbell on X (formerly Twitter), a Sony gaming console was listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website with the model number CFI-7121. The listed model number corresponds to the 2025 hardware revision of the original PS5 Pro. Gadgets 360 staff independently verified the listing of the gaming console on the certification site.

Devices, notably, generally appear on the BIS portal shortly before their launch in India, as companies must obtain regulatory approval before introducing hardware products in the market. While the listing does not reveal any specific hardware details, its presence suggests that Sony may be preparing to introduce the upgraded console in the Indian market soon.

The arrival of the PS5 Pro in India was previously delayed due to regulatory issues faced by the console regarding its Wi-Fi 7 support feature. The PS5 Pro supports Wi-Fi 7 (IEEE 802.11be) that utilises the 6Ghz spectrum band, which has not yet been allocated in the country. This allegedly led to Sony's inability to launch the PS5 Pro in India, along with select other countries in the world.

While the PS5 Pro has been listed on the BIS database, there is no indication whether the issue might be resolved now.

The PS5 Pro was announced in November 2024. The console is equipped with upgraded hardware superior to the PS5, including upgraded RDNA graphics with 16.7 teraflops of GPU compute performance. The console has double the storage capacity compared to the PS5 (2TB) and also features upgraded ray-tracing technology and Sony's new AI upscaling technology, dubbed PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR).

At launch, the PS5 Pro had an MSRP of $699.99 (approximately Rs. 64,413). Its price, however, was hiked in August 2025 by $50 (roughly Rs. 4,600). It currently retails at $749.99 (roughly Rs. 69,000).

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
