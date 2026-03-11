Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Unveils Gemini Embedding 2, Its First AI Model to Map Text, Images and Video Together

Google Unveils Gemini Embedding 2, Its First AI Model to Map Text, Images and Video Together

Gemini Embedding 2 understands text, images, and videos in the same language for easier retrieval.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 March 2026 11:14 IST
Google Unveils Gemini Embedding 2, Its First AI Model to Map Text, Images and Video Together

Photo Credit: Google

Gemini Embedding 2 can also understand interleaved input across multiple modalities

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Gemini Embedding 2 is available in public preview via API and Vertex AI
  • It also captures semantic intent across over 100 languages
  • The model can process up to six images per request
Advertisement

Google released its first fully multimodal embedding model on Tuesday. Dubbed Gemini Embedding 2, the artificial intelligence (AI) model maps text, images, audio, and videos into a single, unified embedding space. This means it uses an architecture to understand concepts whether they are written as words, spoken aloud, or shown in an image or a video. The Mountain View-based tech giant says this new system will simplify the way a large language model (LLM) understands information and will allow it to perform more complex actions.

Google's First Multimodal Embedding Model Is Here

In a blog post, the tech giant detailed the new AI model. It is the successor to the text-only embedding model that was released last year, and it captures semantic intent across more than 100 languages. Gemini Embedding 2 is currently available in public preview via the Gemini application programming interface (API) and Vertex AI.

AI models typically have different digital file cabinets to store text, photos, videos, and audio files. Whenever a user requests information in a specific format, it begins looking into that specific cabinet. Usually, an LLM treats a "cat" in a text document and a "cat" in a video as two completely different things. And to make matters more complex, the method to obtain information differs with each format.

Gemini Embedding 2 solves this problem by creating a new architecture that can only use a single cabinet for all kinds of information. This allows it to process a document that has both text and images at the same time, as humans do. Google says this new system simplifies “complex pipelines and enhances a wide variety of multimodal downstream tasks.” Some of these include Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and semantic search, sentiment analysis, and data clustering.

Coming to the AI model's capabilities, it has a text context window of up to 8,192 input tokens. It can also process up to six images per request in PNG and JPEG formats, and supports up to 120 seconds of video input in MP4 and MOV formats. Additionally, it can natively process and map audio data without needing text transcriptions. Further, it can also embed up to six-page-long PDFs.

The Gemini Embedding 2 can also understand interleaved input, so users can send across multiple modalities (such as text and image) in the same request. Google says this capability allows the model to gain a more accurate understanding of complex, real-world data.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Gemini, AI model, LLM, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Adobe Photoshop Updated With AI Assistant; Firefly Image Gets New Editor Features

Related Stories

Google Unveils Gemini Embedding 2, Its First AI Model to Map Text, Images and Video Together
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Leica Cameras
  2. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Finally Arrives at This Price in India
  3. Sony Could Finally Launch the PS5 Pro in India, BIS Listing Suggests
  4. Vivo T5x 5G Will Launch in India Next Week With These Features
  5. DxOMark Ranks iPhone 17 Pro Above Galaxy S26 Ultra in Camera Performance
  6. Oppo Find X10 Series May Launch Without Memory Upgrades; Display Sizes Leak
  7. Gemini in Google Chrome Is Now Available in India
  8. Gemini Embedding 2 Is Google's First AI Model to Map Text and Media
  9. Microsoft's Copilot Cowork Tool Can Autonomously Complete Tasks
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launched in India With 200-Megapixel Leica Camera with Continuous Optical Zoom: Price, Features
  2. Exclusive: iQOO Neo Series to Skip 2026 Launch as Brand Refines Flagship Strategy
  3. Xiaomi 17 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, Triple Leica Rear Camera Setup: Price, Features
  4. Google Unveils Gemini Embedding 2, Its First AI Model to Map Text, Images and Video Together
  5. Adobe Photoshop Updated With AI Assistant; Firefly Image Gets New Editor Features
  6. Oppo Find X10 Series Tipped to Launch Without Memory Upgrades; Display Sizes Leak
  7. Vivo X300 Ultra Could Launch in China Towards the End of March, Claims Tipster
  8. iPhone 17 Pro Outperforms Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra in DxOMark’s Camera Evaluation
  9. Google Expands Gemini in Chrome to India With Support for 8 Indic Languages
  10. Jupiter Resumes Direct Motion This March as the Gas Giant Hits Peak Visibility for 2026 Skywatchers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »