Adobe, the San Jose-based tech firm, held its annual creativity conference, the Adobe Max 2025, in October last year. During the event, the company unveiled various new AI-powered features for its productivity products and apps, including the AI assistant upgrade for its image editing software, Photoshop. Now, the company has announced that the public beta version of the AI Assistant in Photoshop is available for users. Additionally, the tech firm has announced that it is introducing new tools in its Firefly Image Editor, which will allow users to remove the background from images and add or refine elements within an image with a prompt.

Photoshop's AI Assistant Upgrade Available via Public Beta

On Tuesday, the tech firm announced that the public beta version of the AI assistant feature in Photoshop is now available for users. Users can access the new tool via the web and mobile app versions of Adobe's image editing software. It is also available within Adobe Firefly. Until April 9, the tech firm is providing unlimited image generations and edits with the AI assistant to paid Photoshop subscribers. However, free users can only generate up to 20 image edits with the new AI-based tool.

With the new AI assistant in Photoshop, users can edit images by providing a text-based description to the AI-powered tool. For example, people can prompt the AI assistant in Photoshop to remove distractions from an image or ask the tool to change the background of the photograph.

Moreover, Adobe says that it is also capable of refining the lighting and adjusting the colours, contrast, and saturation of any image. While the AI assistant in Photoshop can automatically apply edits and requested refinements, it is also capable of providing a step-by-step guide for users who wish to make the adjustments themselves.

On the Photoshop web, the public beta version of Adobe's AI assistant-backed AI Markup is also available in the contextual task bar. It works similarly to the Markup tool in Photoshop, which allows users to select a particular object in a project. However, with AI Markup, users can also edit the selected part alone with a text-based prompt. For example, users can select a ball in an image with the AI Markup tool, and then ask the AI assistant in Photoshop to change the colour of the ball.

Along with the release of the AI assistant in Photoshop, the tech firm has also introduced new tools for the Firefly Image Editor, including the Generative Fill tool, which allows users to add, replace, or refine elements. The company has also added the Generative Remove tool, along with the Generative Expand, Generative Upscale, and Remove Background capabilities. The new tools are available globally.