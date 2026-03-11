Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Adobe Photoshop Updated With AI Assistant; Firefly Image Gets New Editor Features

Adobe Photoshop Updated With AI Assistant; Firefly Image Gets New Editor Features

Adobe allows users to access the AI Assistant in Photoshop on browsers and the Photoshop mobile app.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 March 2026 11:00 IST
Adobe Photoshop Updated With AI Assistant; Firefly Image Gets New Editor Features

Photo Credit: Reuters

Adobe first introduced the AI assistant in Photoshop in 2025

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Adobe’s AI assistant allows users to edit an image with a prompt
  • Firefly’s new image editing tools are available globally
  • Paid users will get unlimited generations till April 9
Advertisement

Adobe, the San Jose-based tech firm, held its annual creativity conference, the Adobe Max 2025, in October last year. During the event, the company unveiled various new AI-powered features for its productivity products and apps, including the AI assistant upgrade for its image editing software, Photoshop. Now, the company has announced that the public beta version of the AI Assistant in Photoshop is available for users. Additionally, the tech firm has announced that it is introducing new tools in its Firefly Image Editor, which will allow users to remove the background from images and add or refine elements within an image with a prompt.

Photoshop's AI Assistant Upgrade Available via Public Beta

On Tuesday, the tech firm announced that the public beta version of the AI assistant feature in Photoshop is now available for users. Users can access the new tool via the web and mobile app versions of Adobe's image editing software. It is also available within Adobe Firefly. Until April 9, the tech firm is providing unlimited image generations and edits with the AI assistant to paid Photoshop subscribers. However, free users can only generate up to 20 image edits with the new AI-based tool.

With the new AI assistant in Photoshop, users can edit images by providing a text-based description to the AI-powered tool. For example, people can prompt the AI assistant in Photoshop to remove distractions from an image or ask the tool to change the background of the photograph.

Moreover, Adobe says that it is also capable of refining the lighting and adjusting the colours, contrast, and saturation of any image. While the AI assistant in Photoshop can automatically apply edits and requested refinements, it is also capable of providing a step-by-step guide for users who wish to make the adjustments themselves.

On the Photoshop web, the public beta version of Adobe's AI assistant-backed AI Markup is also available in the contextual task bar. It works similarly to the Markup tool in Photoshop, which allows users to select a particular object in a project. However, with AI Markup, users can also edit the selected part alone with a text-based prompt. For example, users can select a ball in an image with the AI Markup tool, and then ask the AI assistant in Photoshop to change the colour of the ball.

Along with the release of the AI assistant in Photoshop, the tech firm has also introduced new tools for the Firefly Image Editor, including the Generative Fill tool, which allows users to add, replace, or refine elements. The company has also added the Generative Remove tool, along with the Generative Expand, Generative Upscale, and Remove Background capabilities. The new tools are available globally.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Adobe Photoshop, AI Assistant in Photoshop, Adobe Firefly, Adobe
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Oppo Find X10 Series Tipped to Launch Without Memory Upgrades; Display Sizes Leak

Related Stories

Adobe Photoshop Updated With AI Assistant; Firefly Image Gets New Editor Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Leica Cameras
  2. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Finally Arrives at This Price in India
  3. Sony Could Finally Launch the PS5 Pro in India, BIS Listing Suggests
  4. Microsoft's Copilot Cowork Tool Can Autonomously Complete Tasks
  5. DxOMark Ranks iPhone 17 Pro Above Galaxy S26 Ultra in Camera Performance
  6. Vivo T5x 5G Will Launch in India Next Week With These Features
  7. New Leak Reveals Samsung Is Testing 12,000mAh and 18,000mAh Batteries
  8. Gemini in Google Chrome Is Now Available in India
  9. Exclusive: iQOO to Skip Neo Series Launch in India in 2026
  10. Oppo Find X10 Series May Launch Without Memory Upgrades; Display Sizes Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launched in India With 200-Megapixel Leica Camera with Continuous Optical Zoom: Price, Features
  2. Exclusive: iQOO Neo Series to Skip 2026 Launch as Brand Refines Flagship Strategy
  3. Xiaomi 17 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, Triple Leica Rear Camera Setup: Price, Features
  4. Google Unveils Gemini Embedding 2, Its First AI Model to Map Text, Images and Video Together
  5. Adobe Photoshop Updated With AI Assistant; Firefly Image Gets New Editor Features
  6. Oppo Find X10 Series Tipped to Launch Without Memory Upgrades; Display Sizes Leak
  7. Vivo X300 Ultra Could Launch in China Towards the End of March, Claims Tipster
  8. iPhone 17 Pro Outperforms Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra in DxOMark’s Camera Evaluation
  9. Google Expands Gemini in Chrome to India With Support for 8 Indic Languages
  10. Jupiter Resumes Direct Motion This March as the Gas Giant Hits Peak Visibility for 2026 Skywatchers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »