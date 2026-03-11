Technology News
Oppo Find X10 Series Tipped to Launch Without Memory Upgrades; Display Sizes Leak

An earlier report suggested the Find X10 may use the MediaTek Dimensity 9500+, while the Pro and Pro Max could feature the Dimensity 9600.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 March 2026 10:48 IST
Oppo Find X10 Series Tipped to Launch Without Memory Upgrades; Display Sizes Leak

Oppo Find X9 series uses LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.1 onboard storage

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X10 may feature a 6.59-inch display with 1.5K resolution
  • The Find X10 Pro could sport a larger 6.78-inch 1.5K display
  • Oppo has reportedly not finalised the Find X10 Pro Max display yet
Oppo is reportedly preparing three models for its upcoming Find X10 lineup, including the Find X10, Find X10 Pro, and Find X10 Pro Max. The series is expected to debut in China in the latter half of this year. Over the past few weeks, early details about the upcoming flagship phones have surfaced online. A recent leak has shed light on the possible display sizes for these handsets. The same leak also suggests that the upcoming smartphones may not receive upgrades to their memory or storage standards.

Oppo Find X10 Series Display Details (Anticipated)

Tipster Digital Chat Station claims that the standard Oppo Find X10 may feature a 6.59-inch display with a 1.5K resolution, positioning it as a mid-sized option in the series. The Find X10 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to offer a slightly larger 6.78-inch panel, while retaining the same 1.5K resolution.

According to the tipster, Oppo has not yet finalised the display for the “ultra-sized” Find X10 Pro Max and is still considering multiple options, one of which is the same high-end panel used on the Find X9 Ultra.

Oppo Find X10 Series May Not Arrive With Memory Upgrades

An earlier report from the same tipster suggested that the standard Find X10 could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500+ chipset, while the Find X10 Pro and Find X10 Pro Max would feature the Dimensity 9600.

However, the latest leak now claims that all three models may instead use MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 9600 processor. Readers are advised to take these early leaked details with a pinch of salt.

In the comments section, the tipster added that upgrading the Oppo Find X10 series to LPDDR6 RAM and UFS 5.0 storage could be challenging, as the combination is said to cost “about the same as a chipset.” Notably, the current Oppo Find X9 series uses LPDDR5X RAM paired with UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

The Oppo Find X10 Pro and Find X10 Pro Max are tipped to run on the unreleased MediaTek Dimensity 9600 chipset, which is reportedly based on a 2nm process. The Find X10 Pro may also feature a dual 200-megapixel rear camera setup, including a 200-megapixel primary sensor with a 1/1.3-inch size and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera using a similarly sized 1/1.3-inch sensor.

OPPO Find X9

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and compact IP69-rated design
  • Bright and fast AMOLED display
  • Good battery life
  • Capable primary and telephoto cameras
  • Gaming grade hardware
  • Smooth and updated software
  • Bad
  • Selfie video needs work
Read detailed OPPO Find X9 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7025mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1256x2760 pixels
Further reading: Oppo Find X10, Oppo Find X10 Pro, Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, Oppo Find X10 Specifications, Oppo Find X10 Pro Specifications, Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Specifications, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo X300 Ultra Could Launch in China Towards the End of March, Claims Tipster

