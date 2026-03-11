Oppo is reportedly preparing three models for its upcoming Find X10 lineup, including the Find X10, Find X10 Pro, and Find X10 Pro Max. The series is expected to debut in China in the latter half of this year. Over the past few weeks, early details about the upcoming flagship phones have surfaced online. A recent leak has shed light on the possible display sizes for these handsets. The same leak also suggests that the upcoming smartphones may not receive upgrades to their memory or storage standards.

Oppo Find X10 Series Display Details (Anticipated)

Tipster Digital Chat Station claims that the standard Oppo Find X10 may feature a 6.59-inch display with a 1.5K resolution, positioning it as a mid-sized option in the series. The Find X10 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to offer a slightly larger 6.78-inch panel, while retaining the same 1.5K resolution.

According to the tipster, Oppo has not yet finalised the display for the “ultra-sized” Find X10 Pro Max and is still considering multiple options, one of which is the same high-end panel used on the Find X9 Ultra.

Oppo Find X10 Series May Not Arrive With Memory Upgrades

An earlier report from the same tipster suggested that the standard Find X10 could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500+ chipset, while the Find X10 Pro and Find X10 Pro Max would feature the Dimensity 9600.

However, the latest leak now claims that all three models may instead use MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 9600 processor. Readers are advised to take these early leaked details with a pinch of salt.

In the comments section, the tipster added that upgrading the Oppo Find X10 series to LPDDR6 RAM and UFS 5.0 storage could be challenging, as the combination is said to cost “about the same as a chipset.” Notably, the current Oppo Find X9 series uses LPDDR5X RAM paired with UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

The Oppo Find X10 Pro and Find X10 Pro Max are tipped to run on the unreleased MediaTek Dimensity 9600 chipset, which is reportedly based on a 2nm process. The Find X10 Pro may also feature a dual 200-megapixel rear camera setup, including a 200-megapixel primary sensor with a 1/1.3-inch size and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera using a similarly sized 1/1.3-inch sensor.