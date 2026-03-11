The Vivo X300 Ultra is rumoured to be launched in China soon as the latest addition to the X300 series. While the handset was showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 earlier this month, the company remains tight-lipped when it comes to its launch date. A tipster, however, has shed light on its possible debut date in China, indicating the company may launch the X300 Ultra towards the end of the month.

According to a leak shared by tipster Bald Panda (translated from Chinese) on Weibo (via Playfuldroid), Vivo may hold a launch event in China by the end of March. While the tipster did not explicitly name the handset, it was referenced to as ‘U', which likely hints towards it being the Ultra model.

If the information turns out to be accurate, the Vivo X300 Ultra could break cover in China on March 30.

For context, the Vivo X200 Ultra was unveiled in the country on April 21, 2025, sitting above the X200 and X200 Pro as the top-of-the-line model in the flagship lineup. The tipster's claims suggest that the upcoming Vivo X300 Ultra could follow a similar launch timeline.

Previous reports suggest that it could be joined by another handset. At MWC 2026, the company showcased a new handset called Vivo X300 Max. Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao recently confirmed that this will debut in China as the Vivo X300s. It is confirmed to feature a 6.78-inch display that refreshes at up to 144Hz, featuring BOE Q10 Plus luminescent material and support for “Circular Polarised Light 2.0” for enhanced eye-protection.

Meanwhile, the X300 Ultra is teased to feature a fifth-generation Zeiss 200-megapixel “Thanos” periscope telephoto camera built around Samsung's HP0 sensor. It is said to incorporate the brand's BlueImage imaging technology, which is claimed to offer improvements in colour accuracy, autofocus performance, HDR processing, and power efficiency.

Apart from this, the upcoming Vivo flagship will introduce a new focus tracking technology, featuring a “Blueprint high-refresh focus tracking engine” capable of 60fps motion capture. It is also confirmed to be accompanied by a 400mm Zeiss 400mm Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kit, which was also showcased at MWC.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.