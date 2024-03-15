Technology News

Beeper for Android Update Brings Revamped Design, New Features

Beeper for Android now supports native features like chat bubbles and lets you add new services from the mobile app.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 15 March 2024 15:25 IST
Photo Credit: Beeper

Beeper for Android supports Material You and OLED Black themes

  • Beeper for Android has been rewritten as a new application
  • The company says it will introduce a paid subscription tier soon
  • Beeper is yet to introduce support for an iMessage bridge on Android
Beeper for Android has received a complete revamp with the latest update to the app. Android users who download the new application will notice a redesigned interface, and Beeper now offers support for some native features available on Google's mobile operating system. The app has also been optimised for tablets, foldable phones and devices with larger displays. While there's a waitlist for users who sign up to use the service, users can avail of invite codes to skip the line.

In a blog post announcing the new version of the app that is now in open beta, Beeper Founder Eric Migicovsky stated that the company had completely rewritten the app from the ground up for faster performance. The new app for Android is currently in beta testing and the company also plans to introduce a paid subscriptions "in the very near future", according to Migicovsky.

The app will cache chats on the user's smartphone for faster loading, and the ability to search through all messages. The older Beeper Cloud app is still available for download, while the Beeper Mini app that briefly offered direct access to iMessage on Android before Apple shut it down permanently, was taken down in January.

beeper foldable interface googleplay beeper

The revamped Beeper for Android app works better with foldable phones
Photo Credit: Beeper

 

Users who have managed to get past the waitlist will have to download the new beta version of Beeper for Android via the Play Store. They will be able to pick from two new themes — Material You and OLED Black. The new Android app offers Minimal and Pro inbox options that show a cleaner or detailed chat view, respectively.

In addition to these visual upgrades, the new version of Beeper for Android also adds support for native features like chat bubbles. Users can also view their chats from a new home screen widget. Meanwhile, the blog post also states that the app has been optimised for use on larger screens — foldables and tablets.

The revamped Beeper for Android app currently supports WhatsApp, SMS (with RCS), Messenger, Telegram, Signal, and other chat platforms. The blog post states that future updates to the app will bring support for deleting chats and an on-device end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) bridge for WhatsApp and Google Messages. iMessage support is still missing, but an on-device bridge is expected to arrive in the future.

Further reading: Beeper, Beeper for Android, Beeper beta
