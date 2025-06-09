WWDC 2025 kicks off later today and we're getting some last minute leaks which shed light on what's to come. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says iOS 26, which is likely to be the next iteration of the iPhone operating system (OS), will feature a new interface called “liquid glass”, with elements resembling the name throughout the UI. Apple is reported to move away from the current flat design and the new UI is expected to set the stage for an overhaul of the iPhone lineup next year.

iOS 26 UI Design

In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman said that iOS 26 will include visual elements with a sheen and see-through design similar to a glass surface. The transparency and shine effects in the operating system may reportedly be implemented across toolbars, in-app interfaces, and various controls on the iPhone.

This corroborates previous reports which hinted at the inclusion of visual tweaks that is said to bring the visual appearance of all Apple operating systems at par with visionOS. This is expected to result in consistent UI dynamics and a more cohesive experience across devices.

As per Gurman, this overhaul of the OS is in anticipation of the huge number of changes Apple is speculated to make to its iPhone lineup next year. The company will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the iPhone and the 2027 model is currently an all-glass concept with curved sides that wrap around the phone. It is said to sport slim bezels and no cutout section in the screen, hinting at the inclusion of an under-display camera. The purported handset is internally being called “Glasswing”.

The new Liquid Glass UI is also reportedly set to be a saving face for Apple as it severely lags behind in development and introduction of its promised artificial intelligence (AI) features. The Cupertino-based tech giant is yet to roll out the full-fledged capabilities of Apple Intelligence that it previewed during last year's WWDC. This includes a more advanced version of Siri among other improvements.

However, WWDC 2025 is speculated to contribute little when it comes to fast-tracking the AI development and is focussed on making iOS “more capable and sleek”.

The annual developer conference kicks off today at 10 am PT (10:30 pm IST) with several announcements expected. It will begin with a keynote by Apple CEO Tim Cook where the company will likely preview its latest OS iterations.