Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iOS 26 to Feature “Liquid Glass” UI Elements in Anticipation of 2027 iPhone Models: Report

iOS 26 to Feature “Liquid Glass” UI Elements in Anticipation of 2027 iPhone Models: Report

iOS 26 may feature transparency and shine effects across toolbars and in-app surfaces.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 June 2025 10:01 IST
iOS 26 to Feature “Liquid Glass” UI Elements in Anticipation of 2027 iPhone Models: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is expected to preview the iOS 19 update at WWDC 2025 today

Highlights
  • The new UI is reported to bring see-through design to the iPhone
  • Apple is said to revamp iOS 26's design in preparation for 2027 iPhone
  • The company aims to deliver a more cohesive experience across devices
Advertisement

WWDC 2025 kicks off later today and we're getting some last minute leaks which shed light on what's to come. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says iOS 26, which is likely to be the next iteration of the iPhone operating system (OS), will feature a new interface called “liquid glass”, with elements resembling the name throughout the UI. Apple is reported to move away from the current flat design and the new UI is expected to set the stage for an overhaul of the iPhone lineup next year.

iOS 26 UI Design

In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman said that iOS 26 will include visual elements with a sheen and see-through design similar to a glass surface. The transparency and shine effects in the operating system may reportedly be implemented across toolbars, in-app interfaces, and various controls on the iPhone.

This corroborates previous reports which hinted at the inclusion of visual tweaks that is said to bring the visual appearance of all Apple operating systems at par with visionOS. This is expected to result in consistent UI dynamics and a more cohesive experience across devices.

As per Gurman, this overhaul of the OS is in anticipation of the huge number of changes Apple is speculated to make to its iPhone lineup next year. The company will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the iPhone and the 2027 model is currently an all-glass concept with curved sides that wrap around the phone. It is said to sport slim bezels and no cutout section in the screen, hinting at the inclusion of an under-display camera. The purported handset is internally being called “Glasswing”.

The new Liquid Glass UI is also reportedly set to be a saving face for Apple as it severely lags behind in development and introduction of its promised artificial intelligence (AI) features. The Cupertino-based tech giant is yet to roll out the full-fledged capabilities of Apple Intelligence that it previewed during last year's WWDC. This includes a more advanced version of Siri among other improvements.

However, WWDC 2025 is speculated to contribute little when it comes to fast-tracking the AI development and is focussed on making iOS “more capable and sleek”.

The annual developer conference kicks off today at 10 am PT (10:30 pm IST) with several announcements expected. It will begin with a keynote by Apple CEO Tim Cook where the company will likely preview its latest OS iterations.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WWDC 2025, iOS 26, iOS 19, Apple, IPhone, iOS, Apple intelligence
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Coming to Gran Turismo 7 on PlayStation With a Future Update

Related Stories

iOS 26 to Feature “Liquid Glass” UI Elements in Anticipation of 2027 iPhone Models: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X Handhelds Unveiled at Xbox Games Showcase
  2. iOS 26 May Feature "Liquid Glass" Elements Throughout the User Interface
  3. WWDC 2025: How to Watch the Apple Keynote Live and What to Expect
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 Unpacked Event Tipped to Be Held Mid-July
  2. Apple's Siri Revamp Said to Be Delayed Due to Technological Challenges
  3. iOS 26 to Feature “Liquid Glass” UI Elements in Anticipation of 2027 iPhone Models: Report
  4. Microsoft Unveils ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X Handheld PCs at Xbox Games Showcase
  5. Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Coming to Gran Turismo 7 on PlayStation With a Future Update
  6. NASA-ISRO Launch Joint Space Biology Experiments on Axiom Mission 4
  7. Scientists Discover Clicking Sounds in Rig Sharks for the First Time
  8. WWDC 2025: How to Watch the Apple Keynote Live and What to Expect
  9. Scientists Discover Heaviest Proton-Emitting Nucleus After Nearly 30 Years
  10. Hubble Unveils Galactic ‘Cotton Candy’ in the Large Magellanic Cloud
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »