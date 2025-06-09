Technology News
AI-Powered Autonomous Drone Defeats Human Pilot at Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League

Netherlands’ MavLab (TU Delft) finished the race faster than the human-controlled drone.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 June 2025 16:37 IST
AI-Powered Autonomous Drone Defeats Human Pilot at Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League

Photo Credit: MavLab TU Delft

The racing event was hosted in collaboration with the Drone Champions League (DCL)

Highlights
  • MavLab’s AI drone also set the fastest time on the 170-meter course
  • It also won the AI-only drag race at the event
  • A2RL’s finals week witnessed participation from 14 international teams
An artificial intelligence (AI)-powered autonomous drone emerged victorious in a one-of-a-kind AI vs human drone racing event recently. The competition was hosted by the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League (A2RL), as part of the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), in collaboration with the Drone Champions League (DCL). The two-day event, which witnessed participation from multiple countries, was held at ADNEC Marina Hall, Abu Dhabi, UAE. The winning AI drone belonged to Netherlands-based MavLab (TU Delft), which also won two other races at the event.

AI Drone Outpaces Human Pilots

In a press release, A2RL announced the winners from four different racing events. MavLab's AI drone ended up winning three out of them, while the Vietnamese team TII Racing won one of the races. As many as 14 international teams qualified for the finals week, and the top four among them advanced to compete in the four different races.

The participating countries include teams from the UAE, The Netherlands, Austria, South Korea, the Czech Republic, Mexico, Turkey, China, Spain, Canada and the USA. These teams were a mix of university labs, research institutes, and startups. Additionally, human drone pilots were the finalists from the DCL Falcon Cup.

As per the press release, each team brought a standardised drone equipped with the Nvidia Jetson Orin NX computing module, a forward-facing camera, and an inertial measurement unit (IMU) for onboard perception and control. These drones relied completely on real-time processing of the video footage and AI-driven decision making, without any human input. A2RL designed a complex race environment where drones could reach a speed of more than 150kmph.

Some of the elements of the race course included wide gate spacing, irregular lighting, and minimal visual markers. To increase the difficulty further, the rolling shutter camera was used on the drones. The company said this tested the participating teams' ability to deliver fast and stable performance under demanding conditions.

MavLab (TU Delft) won the AI Grand Challenge after setting the fastest time on the 170-metre course, completing two laps (22 gates) in 17 seconds. The AI drone also defeated a top human pilot in the AI vs Human race. Further, the team also claimed the win in the AI-only drag race.

TII Racing, on the other hand, won the multi-drone format, where all finalists raced at the same time.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
