JioPhone Prima 2 Feature Phone With 2.4-Inch Curved Screen, Front Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

JioPhone Prima 2 is backed by a 2,000mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 September 2024 15:13 IST
Photo Credit: Jio

JioPhone Prima 2 comes in a Luxe Blue shade with a leather-like finish

Highlights
  • JioPhone Prima 2 supports the UPI payment via JioPay app
  • The handset comes with FM Radio and 4G connectivity
  • The JioPhone Prima 2 has an LED torch unit as well
JioPhone Prima 2 has been unveiled in India. It is a feature phone from Jio which succeeds the JioPhone Prima 4G that was introduced in the country in November 2023. The second generation of JioPhone Prima retains some of the key features of the previous handset but also gets some improvements. The JioPhone Prima 2 is equipped with a Qualcomm chipset, a 2,000mAh battery, and a 2.4-inch curved screen. It features both rear and front cameras.

JioPhone Prima 2 Price in India

JioPhone Prima 2 price in India is set at Rs. 2,799 and is offered in a singular Luxe Blue shade. The phone is available for purchase in the country via Amazon.

JioPhone Prima 2 Features, Specifications

The JioPhone Prima 2 sports a 2.4-inch curved screen and keypad. The phone runs on an unspecified Qualcomm chipset and KaiOS 2.5.3. It supports 4GB of onboard storage and 128GB of expandable memory via a microSD card. 

For optics, the JioPhone Prima 2 carries a front camera unit as well as a rear camera unit. The phone is claimed to support direct video calling, without the use of an external video chat application. It is equipped with an LED torch unit.

The latest feature phone from Jio supports JioPay that lets users scan and make UPI payments. It comes with apps like JioTV, JioCinema, and JioSaavn for entertainment. Users can access communication and social media tools like Facebook, YouTube, and Google Assistant. The phone comes with support for 23 languages as well.

JioPhone Prima 2 is backed by a 2,000mAh battery. The handset supports 4G connectivity via a single nano-SIM. Users can access FM radio through the phone. It also gets a 3.5mm audio jack, has a leather-like finish, measures ‎123.4 x 55.5 x 15.1 mm in size, and weighs 120g.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
