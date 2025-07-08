Swiggy Instamart has joined hands with Jio for fast delivery service of Jio handsets in India. The quick delivery platform will offer doorstep delivery of the JioBharat V4 and JioPhone Prima phones in select Indian cities. The company claims to deliver Jio feature phones to buyers in 10 minutes of receiving the order. Instamart is already offering 10-minute delivery of select smartphones from brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and Redmi in the country.

JioBharat V4 and JioPhone Prima 2 price, availability

In a press release on Tuesday, Instamart announced that it is partnering with Reliance Jio to deliver Jio mobile phones in just 10 minutes across 95 cities in India. As part of the collaboration, the JioBharat V4 and JioPhone Prima 2 will be available through the instant delivery platform. The JioBharat V4 is priced at Rs. 799, while the JioPhone Prima 2 costs Rs. 2,799 in the country. They are advertised to be delivered within 10 minutes of placing the order.

Instamart started quick deliveries of select smartphones like the iPhone 16e and Samsung Galaxy M35 earlier this year. The doorstep delivery of phones is available in cities like Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Pune.

JioBharat V4, JioPhone Prima 2 Specifications

JioBharat V4 was launched in the country in October 2024. It is a 4G feature phone with internet access and a 1,000mAh battery. It offers UPI payments via JioPay with an integrated soundbox. It has expandable storage of up to 128GB and supports 23 Indian languages. The phone gets the JioTV app and supports JioChat.

The JioPhone Prima 2 was unveiled in India in September 2024. It has a 2.4-inch display and offers 4GB of onboard storage and 128GB of expandable memory via a microSD card. It also supports UPI payments via JioPay and is backed by a 2,000mAh battery. The phone comes preloaded with YouTube, Facebook, and Google Voice Assistant. It also offers access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioSaavn. The handset supports 23 languages as well and runs on a Qualcomm chipset.