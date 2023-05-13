Technology News
Former ByteDance Executive Says China Had ‘Supreme Access’ to All Data

ByteDance called the allegations “baseless” and said it will vigorously fight the suit.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 May 2023 11:41 IST
Former ByteDance Executive Says China Had ‘Supreme Access’ to All Data

Photo Credit: Reuters

TikTok is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance

Highlights
  • Yu claims when he raised it to higher management they were dismissed
  • He added that ByteDance created fabricated users to exaggerate metrics
  • He was later dismissed by ByteDance in November 2018

A former head of engineering at Bytedance in the United States has said the company discharged him after he voiced concern to management that it was taking user content from other platforms, mainly Instagram and Snapchat.

The dispute comes at a time when ByteDance-owned app TikTok faces growing calls for a nationwide ban from some U.S. lawmakers regarding concerns about potential Chinese government influence over it.

Yintao "Roger" Yu said in a complaint filed on Friday in San Francisco state court that the Chinese tech company engaged in a "worldwide scheme to steal and profit from the content of others" without seeking permission.

When Yu raised these concerns to higher management, he said they dismissed them and asked him to hide the illegal program, especially from employees in the United States, as it had stricter IP laws and class actions.

He was later dismissed by ByteDance in November 2018.

Yu also said in the complaint that ByteDance created fabricated users to exaggerate its metrics and served as a useful propaganda tool for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

He is seeking a court order that would prohibit ByteDance from scraping content from other social media platforms.

In response to the complaint, ByteDance said, "We plan to vigorously oppose what we believe are baseless claims and allegations. Mr. Yu worked for ByteDance for less than a year."

ByteDance also responded to the scraping allegations, saying it acquired data in line with industry practice and its global policy.

In April, Montana lawmakers passed a bill to ban its short-form TikTok app from operating in the state.

In March, U.S. lawmakers questioned TikTok's Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew about potential Chinese influence, saying its short videos were damaging children's mental health, reflecting bipartisan concerns about the app's power over Americans.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: TikTok, Bytedance, China, social media, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, Instagram, Snapchat
Former ByteDance Executive Says China Had ‘Supreme Access’ to All Data
