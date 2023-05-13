Technology News

Vivo S17 Pro Reportedly Spotted on 3C Website; Camera Specifications Tipped

The Vivo S17 Pro is reportedly seen on the listing with model number V2284A.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 13 May 2023 16:28 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo S17 Pro is expected to succeed the Vivo S16 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Vivo S17 series is expected to include the base, Pro and e variants
  • It could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC
  • The phone is likely to support 80W wired fast charging

Vivo S17 Pro is reportedly in the works. The Vivo S17 series is expected to succeed the Vivo 16 series — which included the Vivo S16, Vivo S16e and Vivo S16 Pro. Similarly, the S17 lineup is likely to include Vivo S17, Vivo S17e and Vivo S17 Pro models. The company has not confirmed any details or even announced the phone officially. Previously, there have been reports surrounding the Vivo S17 Pro which revealed some key specifications. A new leak now suggests camera specifications of the purported handset.

A Digital Chat Station post suggested that the Vivo S17 Pro is expected to sport a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 sensor for portraits, in its triple rear camera unit.

The phone was reportedly spotted on the 3C certification website with model number V2284A. A Gizmochina report suggested that the Vivo S17 Pro could launch on June 12. A previous leak suggested that the handset is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. It is also said to support 80W wired fast charging.

The upcoming smartphone is expected to succeed the Vivo S16 Pro, which was released in December 2022. The model is offered in Black and Yan Ruyu (translated) colour options. It is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,600) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.

The Vivo S16 Pro is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC paired with a Mali G610 GPU and LPDDR5 RAM. The triple rear camera unit of the phone sports a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V primary sensor with OIS, along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The phone is backed by a 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

