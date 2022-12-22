DaVinci Resolve, the video editing app, is now available for iPad on the App Store. A popular professional-grade video editing and color correction app, DaVinci Resolve is designed by Blackmagic. The company announced earlier in October 2022 that the app will be available for ‌iPad‌, which is now live on App Store. It is optimized for MultiTouch technology and Apple Pencil. It features support for cut and color pages, color finishing tools, and the latest HDR workflows. iPad users can get DaVinci Resolve with a free download.

Blackmagic has announced the availability of the DaVinci Resolve app on iPad via its Twitter handle. The app will deliver 4x faster Ultra HD ProRes rendering on the new ‌iPad Pro‌ with ‌M2‌. DaVinci Resolve for ‌iPad‌ offers similar functionality and tools as the DaVinci Resolve 18 for the desktop. However, it just has slight changes in the user interface.

Although DaVinci Resolve for ‌iPad‌ is available for free on the App Store, users can get access to the DaVinci Studio with an in-app purchase priced at $95 (nearly Rs. 7,900). Users will get access to Blackmagic Cloud multi-user collaboration, AI-based magic mask, voice isolation, dialogue leveler, and more. It is optimized with the Cut page for editing and the color pages for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro display.

According to a previous Blackmagic blog post, the DaVinci Resolve on iPad will offer up to 4 times Ultra HD ProRes render performance improvement with the M2 chipset. Additionally, it supports Apple Neural Engine features, multi-user collaboration via Blackmagic Cloud, and others. The supported file formats on the app include H.264, H.265, Apple ProRes, and Blackmagic RAW.

The app lets users edit videos from iPad storage, Photos library, and iCloud, as well as external USB type-C disks. Moreover, it also works with Apple Pencil, Magic Trackpad, Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio. The app is compatible with iPadOS 16 or newer. It also supports HDR on iPad Pro M1 or newer models whereas older iPad models will have HD support as well as memory limitations.

