Gajarama OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

Gajarama, written and directed by Sunil Kumar V.A., is a Kannada action film that follows a young wrestler, who has lost his childhood crush after she’s engaged.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 July 2025 11:00 IST
Photo Credit: BookMyShow

Highlights
  • Gajarama is a Kannada Action Film
  • The movie follows a wrestler stuck between love, loss, and competition
  • Streaming now, only on Cinebazzar OTT
Gajarama is a Kannada action film that has finally landed on your digital screens. The movie revolves around a young wrestler, named Gajarama, who is an aspiring wrestler, but has to deal with love, loss, and his competition. After discovering his childhood love, Anjali is getting married, he embraces his heartbreak by training in wrestling. However, things don't last here. His life turns upside down when he encounters Anjali in Bengaluru and learns about the complications between her and her fiancé. What has fate decided for him?

When and Where to Watch Gajarama

Gajarama is now streaming on CineBazzare OTT in the Kannada language only. The viewers will require a subscription to watch this movie.

Official Trailer and Plot of Gajarama

This movie revolves around a young aspiring wrestler, Gajarama, whose childhood crush is about to get married. As he faces the heartbreak, he intensifies his training for the wrestling competition. However, things take a wild turn when he encounters Anjali in Bengaluru and learns his fiancée is involved in a dangerous situation. Now, his career, love, and life, everything is at stake. What will he choose? The movie is packed with a blend of action, love, and loss.

Cast and Crew of Gajarama

Gajarama is written and directed by Sunil Kumar V.A. The movie features prominent names of the Kannada industry like Shishya Deepak, Ragini Dwivedi, Sharath Lohitashwa, Thapaswini Poonacha, Rajavardan, Shobhraj, and more. The music composition of Gajarama has been delivered by Mano Murthy, whereas the face behind the exceptional cinematography is K.S. Chandrashekhar. The editor of the movie is Jnaaneesh B. Matad.

Reception of Gajarama

This movie was theatrically released on February 07, 2025, where it received a remarkable opening and reviews from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 9.6/10.

 

