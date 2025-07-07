Gajarama OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

Gajarama is a Kannada action film that has finally landed on your digital screens. The movie revolves around a young wrestler, named Gajarama, who is an aspiring wrestler, but has to deal with love, loss, and his competition. After discovering his childhood love, Anjali is getting married, he embraces his heartbreak by training in wrestling. However, things don't last here. His life turns upside down when he encounters Anjali in Bengaluru and learns about the complications between her and her fiancé. What has fate decided for him?

When and Where to Watch Gajarama

Gajarama is now streaming on CineBazzare OTT in the Kannada language only. The viewers will require a subscription to watch this movie.

Official Trailer and Plot of Gajarama

Cast and Crew of Gajarama

Gajarama is written and directed by Sunil Kumar V.A. The movie features prominent names of the Kannada industry like Shishya Deepak, Ragini Dwivedi, Sharath Lohitashwa, Thapaswini Poonacha, Rajavardan, Shobhraj, and more. The music composition of Gajarama has been delivered by Mano Murthy, whereas the face behind the exceptional cinematography is K.S. Chandrashekhar. The editor of the movie is Jnaaneesh B. Matad.

Reception of Gajarama

This movie was theatrically released on February 07, 2025, where it received a remarkable opening and reviews from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 9.6/10.