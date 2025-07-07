Lava Blaze AMOLED 5G has been listed on the company website, revealing its design, colour options, and specifications. The phone is shown in two colour options with a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display. It is listed with a dual rear camera unit led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The Lava Blaze AMOLED 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. The phone is seen to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging.

The Lava Blaze AMOLED 5G is currently listed on Lava's India website in Starlight Purple and Titanium Grey colour options. The listing doesn't include the launch date, pricing or availability details of the phone.

Lava Blaze AMOLED 5G Specifications

As per the listing, the dual SIM (Nano) Lava Blaze AMOLED 5G runs on Android 14 and has a 6.67-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) 3D curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 394ppi pixel density. The handset has a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor under the hood, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It will be offered in 4GB and 6GB RAM options as well. With the virtual RAM feature, the onboard memory can be expanded up to 8GB using unused storage.

For optics, the Lava Blaze AMOLED 5G has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. For selfies and video chats, it has a 16-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the Lava Blaze AMOLED 5G include 5G, GLONASS, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.2, a 3.5mm jack and a USB Type-C port. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Lava Blaze AMOLED 5G is listed with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. The battery is said to deliver up to 49.5 hours of talk time on a single charge. It measures 162.4x73.85x8.45mm and weighs 183 grams.