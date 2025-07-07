Samsung is rumoured to unveil the Galaxy Watch 8 series as well as the successor to 2024's Watch Ultra soon. Ahead of their anticipated debut during this year's Galaxy Unpacked, complete specifications of all upcoming smartwatches have leaked online. As per a report, the Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and the Watch Ultra 2 will be powered by a 3nm Samsung Exynos chipset, running on Wear OS 6. All three models are said to pack a PPG (Photoplethysmographic) and an ECG sensor for health tracking.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series, Watch Ultra 2 Specifications (Expected)

In a report, French publication DealLabs shared specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy smartwatches. First up is the Galaxy Watch 8, which is said to be available in two size variants, 40mm and 44mm, equipped with 1.34-inch and 1.47-inch screens, respectively.

Features Galaxy Watch 8 Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 OS One UI 8.0 Watch One UI 8.0 Watch One UI 8.0 Watch Case Size 40 mm / 44 mm 46 mm 47 mm Dimensions 40 mm: 40.4 x 42.7 x 8.6 mm

44 mm: 43.7 x 46 x 8.6 mm 46.7 x 46 x 10.6 mm 47.4 x 47.1 x 12.1 mm Weight 40 mm: 30 g

44 mm: 34 g 63.5 g 60.5 g Material Armor Aluminum

Sapphire Glass Stainless Steel

Sapphire Glass Titanium

Sapphire Glass Display 40 mm: 1.34-inch

44 mm: 1.47-inch 1.34-inch 1.47-inch Battery 40 mm: 325 mAh

44 mm: 435 mAh 445 mAh 590 mAh Memory RAM: 2 GB / Storage: 32 GB RAM: 2 GB / Storage: 32GB RAM: 2 GB / Storage: 64GB Chipset Exynos W1000 (5 core, 3nm) Exynos W1000 Exynos W1000 Sensors Accelerometer

Altimeter

Gyroscope

Light Sensor

Geomagnetic Sensor

PPG Sensor

ECG Sensor

BIA Sensor Accelerometer

Altimeter

Gyroscope

Light Sensor

Geomagnetic Sensor

PPG Sensor

ECG Sensor

BIA Sensor Accelerometer

Altimeter

Gyroscope

Light Sensor

Geomagnetic Sensor

PPG Sensor

ECG Sensor

BIA Sensor Included Bands Silicone Sport Bracelet (S/M) Premium Hybrid Bracelet (S/M/L) Extreme Sport Bracelet (S/M/L)

The base Galaxy Watch 8 may use an aluminum case and could ship with a Silicone Sports Bracelet as standard. Samsung is said to equip the 40mm variant of the Watch 8 with a 325mAh battery, whereas the 44mm model may get a bigger 425mAh battery.

Moving on, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic may be available in a single 46mm variant, sporting a 1.34-inch screen. The report suggests it may debut with a stainless steel case and Premium Hybrid Strap. It could pack a 445mAh battery.

Both the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic are said to come in Bluetooth-only and Bluetooth + Cellular (4G LTE) configurations. The smartwatches will pack 32GB of onboard storage.

Last up is the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, arriving as the successor to 2024's Galaxy Watch Ultra. This purported smartphone is anticipated to sport a 1.47-inch screen in a 47mm size. It may come with an Extreme Sport Bracelet, along with a Titanium case. It is said to be backed by a 590mAh battery and be offered in a single Bluetooth + Cellular configuration, paired with 64GB of onboard storage.

All three smartwatches are reported to run on Wear OS 6-based One UI 8.0 Watch. They could be powered by a 3nm Samsung Exynos W1000 SoC with 2GB of onboard RAM. As per the report, the displays on all three watches will have a 3,000 nits peak brightness and a pixel density of 327 ppi, protected by sapphire glass on top.

In terms of sensors, Samsung is said to equip the Galaxy Watch 8 series and the Watch Ultra 2 with an accelerometer, altimeter, gyroscope, light sensor, geomagnetic sensor, PPG sensor, ECG sensor, and a BIA (Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis) sensor. All three models are also expected to support magnetic wireless charging.

We can expect all details about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series and the Watch Ultra 2 to go official at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on July 9. Stay tuned for our coverage of the event.