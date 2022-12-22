iQoo 11 5G is scheduled to launch in India on January 10. Days ahead of the launch, the company has unveiled several new specifications about the smartphone, including its RAM variants, price range and colour models for the India launch. The iQoo 11 series, including the vanilla model and the iQoo 11 Pro, were launched in China on December 8. Interestingly, the smartphone is expected to be the first in India to launch with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Moreover, it will come with 256GB of internal storage.

iQoo 11 5G price, availability

The Vivo sub-brand iQoo has unveiled several details about the iQoo 11 5G India variants. The smartphone will launch in India on January 10, followed by its sale starting January 13. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed that the Indian launch price of the iQoo 11 5G base model will be between Rs. 55,000 and Rs. 60,000.

The smartphone, which has been listed on Amazon and iQoo website for sale, will come in Alpha and Legend colour variants.

iQoo 11 5G specifications

The Chinese brand has claimed iQoo 11 5G to be the first smartphone that will launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. As revealed by the company, the handset will launch in two variants — 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage and 16GB RAM + 256GB internal storage. The iQoo 11 5G will also support up to 8GB extendable RAM. The smartphone has reached the score of 1.3 million on Antutu, becoming the highest ever score.

It was previously confirmed that the company will launch an iQoo 11 Legend Edition which sports a BMW M Motorsport-themed design.

Meanwhile, the iQoo 11 5G was first launched for China market on December 8 along with the iQoo 11 Pro. The smartphone features Samsung E6 AMOLED display with 2K resolution and LTPO 4.0 technology. It comes with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera units. iQoo 11 5G is equipped with a V2 chip which is said to enhance photography and system performance.

The iQoo 11 launched in China has a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The battery also supports reverse charging feature.

