Ever since Samsung launched its first-ever wearable ring — the Galaxy Ring — the rumour mill has suggested that Apple might also have plans to do so. However, a new report highlights that the Cupertino-based tech giant has abandoned its plans for a smart ring. This is said to be in a bid to prevent cannibalisation of the Apple Watch sales, which remains its primary wearable device focussed on health and fitness, and a companion for the iPhone.

Apple Smart Ring Project Abandoned

In recent years, Apple patents have been discovered for a smart ring that would not only be equipped with health and fitness-tracking sensors but also those focused on better hand detection on the Apple Vision Pro — the company's first-ever mixed reality headset. At the time, it was suggested that this smart ring could also be a screen-free alternative to the Apple Watch and would come at a lower cost. However, that may not be in the company's plans anymore.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple has abandoned its smart ring project. It isn't “actively developing” a smart ring that would serve to replace the Apple Watch as a low-cost alternative due to the risk of the purported device cannibalising sales of the company's smartwatches. Within the company, Apple Watch is considered a “leader” in the fitness tracking industry and has room to grow, as per Gurman.

Thus, the iPhone maker is reported to have decided to focus on its Apple Watch lineup instead, which recently got new additions with the launch of Apple Watch Series 10 in September. It is likely to remain one of Apple's core health and fitness-focused wearable devices.

In recent months, Apple has teased the development of a smart ring by reportedly sending out surveys to customers, including Apple Watch owners. While most of the questions revolved around the features and the battery life of the company's smartwatches, it also asked them if they use smart rings — a move that was thought to be a hint towards a possible smart ring being in development at the time.