Google Chrome is getting a new update that will make it easier for users to sign into their Google Accounts across devices. On Thursday, the Mountain View-based tech giant introduced an update which allows users to add the Google Password Manager PIN on multiple operating systems such as Windows, Linux, macOS, and Android. This means users can now sync their passkeys on their desktops and Android devices. The tech giant has also highlighted that support for iOS will arrive soon.

Google Chrome Gets Passkeys Support Across Devices

In a blog post, the tech giant announced that Google Password Manager supports across operating systems. Earlier, the feature was only available on Android devices and users could either use a PIN code or set a screen lock pattern to easily sign into their Google Account.

Photo Credit: Google

While users will still need their Android devices to set up the screen lock pattern, users will now be able to set a PIN code as well as use both the code and pattern to sign into their accounts on different devices. Notably, this feature is being rolled out to Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android. The feature is also available on ChromeOS in beta. Google also highlighted that support for iOS will be rolled out soon.

Google adds that passkeys can be created and accessed using the Password Manager. Also, these PINs are end-to-end encrypted and cannot be accessed even by Google. Adding the account on a new device will also require users to enter the PIN or screen lock (if using Android devices).

Notably, a passkey is an alternate login authentication method that offers better security compared to traditional methods such as SMS codes. It is designed by the FIDO Alliance and backed by tech giants such as Apple, Google, and Microsoft. This technology uses public key cryptography and creates two sets of keys, one of which is stored on the cloud and the other remains with the user. Authentication occurs when both keys match.