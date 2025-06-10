Technology News
Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T Get Up to Rs. 6,000 Discount for a Limited Time in India

Realme GT 7 was launched with a starting price tag of Rs. 39,999.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 June 2025 16:14 IST
Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T Get Up to Rs. 6,000 Discount for a Limited Time in India

Realme GT 7T runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Max SoC

  • Realme GT 7 series was launched in India in May
  • There are no-cost EMI options available as well
  • Realme GT 7 is equipped wtih a MediaTek Dimensity 9400e SoC
Realme has announced a limited-time discount for Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T in India. The special 'Bestseller Day' sale will be live on Amazon and the Realme India website starting today (June 10). It brings instant discounts, bank-based offers, and exchange benefits on the Realme GT 7 series smartphones. Additionally, users can also avail of no-cost EMI options. The Realme GT 7 series runs on MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and have 7,000mAh batteries. 

Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T Sale Offers

Customers purchasing the Realme GT 7 can avail of either a Rs. 3,000 bank offer or up to Rs. 5,000 exchange discount during the ongoing Realme Bestseller Days sale. With this offer, the Realme GT 7 will be available at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, down from the original price of Rs. 39,999.

Similarly, the price of 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage variants can be purchase for Rs. 37,999 (Rs. 42,999) and Rs. 41,999 (Rs. 46,999), respectively.

Meanwhile, Realme is providing a Rs. 3,000 bank offer or up to Rs. 6,000 exchange discount for the Realme GT 7T. By applying these offers, buyers can purchase the 8GB + 256GB model for an effective price of Rs. 28,999, instead of the actual launch price of Rs. 34,999.

The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage models have a discounted price of Rs. 31,999 ( Rs. 37,999) and Rs. 35,999 (Rs. 41,999), respectively.

Additionally, customers are also provided with no-cost EMI options on the Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T for nine months. They are currently up for purchase via the Realme India website and Amazon. The discount sale will end on June 14.

Besides the special offers, shoppers can avail up to Rs. 37,998.00 off on Realme GT 7 and up to Rs. 33,248.00 off on Realme GT 7T when exchanging their older handset.

The Realme GT 7 series was launched in the country in late May. The phones run on Realme UI 6.0 and have 32-megapixel front cameras. Both phones pack a 7,000mAh battery with 120W charging support. The vanilla model gets a MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset, while the Realme GT 7T is equipped with a Dimensity 8400-Max SoC.

