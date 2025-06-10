OpenAI's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT is currently down for thousands of users in India, the US, and other regions. According to an outage monitoring website, the outage began roughly around 12:10pm IST with a few reports pouring in, before the chatbot suffered a major outage which is still persistent. Users are reporting problems while generating responses from the AI chatbot on the web interface and the mobile app, with an error appearing when prompts are entered. The company has acknowledged the issue and is said to be investigating the disruption.

ChatGPT Down

According to Downdetector.com, a spike in ChatGPT disruption was first spotted at 12:09pm IST. Reports crossed the 500 mark at roughly 2:34pm IST and the current complaint count, as of 3:09pm IST, is 1,131. Approximately 849 reports were also made on the Indian counterpart of the outage tracking platform.

Downdetector states that 93 percent of users reported issues with ChatGPT, while 7 percent encountered the same on the app too. Meanwhile, 1 percent of users also reportedly faced login issues.

Gadgets 360 staff can confirm that ChatGPT is inaccessible across the web and mobile at of the time of writing this report.

Following the disruption, netizens flocked to other social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to express their frustration, although some reactions were also satirical. "ChatGPT is down how will I answer if someone asks me my name", wrote one user.

OpenAI's status page currently says, "We're experiencing some issues". The company mentions that it is a partial outage which has been ongoing for approximately three hours and users are facing elevated error rates and latency across APIs, ChatGPT, and Sora. The problem is persistent across ChatGPT's web interface, as well as Android and iOS mobile apps.

OpenAI says the outage has been ongoing for about three hours

Photo Credit: OpenAI

The outage is reported to be affecting search, advanced data analysis, file uploads, Dall-E, GPT Vision, Voice mode, and other components in ChatGPT. On the other hand, video generation, video viewing, and image generation capabilities of Sora are said to have taken a hit too. The company says it is still investigating the issue and is working on a fix. However, it is yet to reveal the root cause of the disruption.