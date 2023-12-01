Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Chrome Update Fixes High Severity Zero Day Vulnerability That Was Actively Exploited

Google Chrome Update Fixes High-Severity Zero-Day Vulnerability That Was Actively Exploited

The latest updates for Google Chrome fix a flaw that allows an attacker to use a malicious file to run dangerous code on a user's computer.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 December 2023 15:22 IST
Google Chrome Update Fixes High-Severity Zero-Day Vulnerability That Was Actively Exploited

Photo Credit: Gadgets 360

Google Chrome users with automatic updates enabled should already be protected

Highlights
  • Google has updated its Chrome browser with important security patches
  • The updates are available for Windows, macOS and Linux
  • Google says it is aware of the Chrome flaw being actively exploited
Advertisement

Google is rolling out a security patch for its Chrome web browser that fixes a security flaw that could allow a malicious user to run dangerous code on a user's computer. The update is available for Windows, macOS, and Linux computers and users should install the latest version in order to remain protected from the zero-day vulnerability — the sixth one to be patched by Google this year. The company is expected to provide more information once the update has been rolled out to several users.

Spotted by Android Central, the update to Google Chrome 119.0.6045.199 for macOS and Linux began rolling out to users earlier this week, alongside version 119.0.6045.200 for Windows computers with a fix for a zero-day vulnerability in tow. These are flaws that were previously unknown to the developers of the software, making them a target for malicious users.

With the latest Google Chrome update, the company has patched the security bug tracked by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) as CVE-2023-6345. While the company hasn't revealed a great deal of information related to the security flaw, the firm says it knows that "an exploit for CVE-2023-6345 exists in the wild" in its release notes for the latest update. Users should enable automatic updates for Chrome or manually update to the latest versions in order to get the latest fixes.

Meanwhile, the entry for the vulnerability on the NIST website has been assigned a "High" severity level. The description states that it is related to the open source Skia library that is used in Google Chrome. An attacker could use a malicious file to compromise the renderer process and escape the sandbox — a system designed to separate the browser and the system, to keep the latter protected.

The company credits Benoît Sevens and Clément Lecigne from its Threat Analysis Group (TAG) with discovering the vulnerability that was found on November 24 and swiftly patched by the company. At the moment, it is unclear whether other browsers and applications that are also based on Google's open-source Chromium browser project are also affected by the flaw, or when they will receive updates with security patches.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Chrome, Chrome, Google, Chrome security, Google Chrome update
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Nothing Phone 2 Price in India Gets a Permanent Price Cut; Now Starts at Rs. 39,999
UN to Educate Over 22,000 Staff Members on Blockchain, Web3: Here’s Why

Related Stories

Google Chrome Update Fixes High-Severity Zero-Day Vulnerability That Was Actively Exploited
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Gets a Permanent Discount in India: See New Price
  2. Vivo S18, Vivo S18 Pro to Launch Soon; Specifications Leak Online
  3. OnePlus 12 Allegedly Secures Highest Score on AnTuTU Ahead of Launch
  4. Poco M6 Pro 5G With 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage Launched in India: See Price
  5. iOS 17.1.2 Update With Security Fixes Rolling Out to Apple iPhone Users
  6. Exclusive: Redmi 13C 5G Variant Set to Launch in India on December 6
  7. Infinix Hot 40i With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched at This Price
  8. iQoo 12 5G Price Tipped as Retail Box Leaks Ahead of Launch: Check Here
  9. Redmi 13C 5G India Variant Set to Launch With This Chipset
  10. Meizu 21 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Super-Slim Bezels Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chrome Update Fixes High-Severity Zero-Day Vulnerability That Was Actively Exploited
  2. UN to Educate Over 22,000 Staff Members on Blockchain, Web3: Here’s Why
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Price in India Gets a Permanent Price Cut; Now Starts at Rs. 39,999
  4. Realme GT 5 Pro Design Revealed; Teased to Offer 4,500 Nits Peak Brightness
  5. Threads Expands Keyword Search Feature to Users Globally in All Languages
  6. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Trailer: Anya Taylor-Joy Takes on Chris Hemsworth in Post-Apocalyptic Wasteland
  7. Apple Announces 2023 App Store Award Winners, Hiking App AllTrails Named iPhone App of the Year
  8. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Currently Trading at $38,000, Altcoins Show Mixed Movement
  9. OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Allegedly Tops AnTuTu Benchmark With 2.3 Million Points
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series RAM Variants Tipped; Phones Reportedly Spotted on FCC Site
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »