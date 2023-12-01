Nothing Phone 2 was launched in India in July this year as the second smartphone offering from the UK brand. Now, six months after the launch, the UK-based startup led by Carl Pei has announced a big price cut on the phone. The handset is now available from Flipkart at Rs. 39,999 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The Nothing Phone 2 runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and features the unique Glyph interface. It packs a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and houses a 4,700mAh battery.

Nothing Phone 2 price in India (revised)

The Nothing Phone 2 (Review) price in India has been reduced by Rs. 5,000. The handset is currently listed on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs. 39,999 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 44,999. The 12GB + 256GB variant is now listed for Rs. 44,999, instead of Rs. 49,999, whereas the top-end model with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is selling for Rs. 49,999, down from the original price tag of 54,999.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Nothing for a comment on the price drop. We will update this space once we hear back from the brand.

Nothing Phone 2 specifications,

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nothing Phone 2 runs on Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD (1,080x2,412 pixels) LTPO OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. It is powered by Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with an Adreno 730 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM.

For optics, the Nothing Phone 2 has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor that comes with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). There's also a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel camera.

The Nothing Phone 2 features the unique Glyph Interface comprising LED strips underneath the transparent back panel. Further, it packs up to 512GB of inbuilt storage and is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging, and 5W Qi wireless charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.