Technology News

Nothing Phone 2 Price in India Gets a Permanent Price Cut; Now Starts at Rs. 39,999

Nothing Phone 2 was launched in India in July at a starting price of Rs. 44,999.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 December 2023 14:28 IST
Nothing Phone 2 Price in India Gets a Permanent Price Cut; Now Starts at Rs. 39,999

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 2 is now up for grabs with revised price tags on Flipkart

Highlights
  • Nothing has just made a big cut in the price of its Phone 2
  • Nothing Phone 2 has a dual rear camera setup
  • Nothing Phone 2 has a Glyph Interface comprising LED strip
Advertisement

Nothing Phone 2 was launched in India in July this year as the second smartphone offering from the UK brand. Now, six months after the launch, the UK-based startup led by Carl Pei has announced a big price cut on the phone. The handset is now available from Flipkart at Rs. 39,999 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The Nothing Phone 2 runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and features the unique Glyph interface. It packs a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and houses a 4,700mAh battery.

Nothing Phone 2 price in India (revised)

The Nothing Phone 2 (Review) price in India has been reduced by Rs. 5,000. The handset is currently listed on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs. 39,999 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 44,999. The 12GB + 256GB variant is now listed for Rs. 44,999, instead of Rs. 49,999, whereas the top-end model with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is selling for Rs. 49,999, down from the original price tag of 54,999.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Nothing for a comment on the price drop. We will update this space once we hear back from the brand.

Nothing Phone 2 specifications,

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nothing Phone 2 runs on Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD (1,080x2,412 pixels) LTPO OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. It is powered by Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with an Adreno 730 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM.

For optics, the Nothing Phone 2 has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor that comes with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). There's also a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel camera.

The Nothing Phone 2 features the unique Glyph Interface comprising LED strips underneath the transparent back panel. Further, it packs up to 512GB of inbuilt storage and is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging, and 5W Qi wireless charging.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Iconic design, unique notification system
  • Excellent software
  • Very good battery life
  • Improved main camera
  • Slick system performance
  • Bad
  • Average low-light performance with secondary cameras
  • Video recording quality needs improvement
  • No bundled charger
  • Top variant isn't great value
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 2, Nothing, Flipkart, Nothing Phone 2 Price India
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme GT 5 Pro Design Revealed; Teased to Offer 4,500 Nits Peak Brightness
UN to Educate Over 22,000 Staff Members on Blockchain, Web3: Here’s Why

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 2 Price in India Gets a Permanent Price Cut; Now Starts at Rs. 39,999
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo S18, Vivo S18 Pro to Launch Soon; Specifications Leak Online
  2. Poco M6 Pro 5G With 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage Launched in India: See Price
  3. OnePlus 12 Allegedly Secures Highest Score on AnTuTU Ahead of Launch
  4. iOS 17.1.2 Update With Security Fixes Rolling Out to Apple iPhone Users
  5. Vivo V29 Pro Review: A Good-Looking Mid-Ranger
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Smartphones Likely to Offer These RAM Options
  7. Nothing Phone 2 Gets a Permanent Discount in India: See New Price
  8. Redmi K70 Series Debuts With Up to Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC: See Price
  9. iQoo 12 5G Price Tipped as Retail Box Leaks Ahead of Launch: Check Here
  10. Realme Officially Shows Realme GT 5 Pro Design; Display Details Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chrome Update Fixes High-Severity Zero-Day Vulnerability That Was Actively Exploited
  2. UN to Educate Over 22,000 Staff Members on Blockchain, Web3: Here’s Why
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Price in India Gets a Permanent Price Cut; Now Starts at Rs. 39,999
  4. Realme GT 5 Pro Design Revealed; Teased to Offer 4,500 Nits Peak Brightness
  5. Threads Expands Keyword Search Feature to Users Globally in All Languages
  6. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Trailer: Anya Taylor-Joy Takes on Chris Hemsworth in Post-Apocalyptic Wasteland
  7. Apple Announces 2023 App Store Award Winners, Hiking App AllTrails Named iPhone App of the Year
  8. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Currently Trading at $38,000, Altcoins Show Mixed Movement
  9. OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Allegedly Tops AnTuTu Benchmark With 2.3 Million Points
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series RAM Variants Tipped; Phones Reportedly Spotted on FCC Site
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »