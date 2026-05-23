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Salbardi OTT Release: Where to Watch Pooja Sawant’s Marathi Crime Mystery Thriller Online

Salbardi is a Marathi crime mystery thriller starring Pooja Sawant in the lead role. Set in a village plagued by mysterious deaths, the film follows a police officer’s investigation into hidden secrets, supernatural beliefs and local power struggles.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 May 2026 13:00 IST
Salbardi OTT Release: Where to Watch Pooja Sawant’s Marathi Crime Mystery Thriller Online

Photo Credit: Prime video

Salbardi is available on Prime Video right away.

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Highlights
  • Salbardi follows a police investigation into a series of mysterious death
  • Pooja Sawant leads the cast in this suspense-filled crime thriller
  • The film is now streaming on Prime Video
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Salbardi is a Marathi movie with a crime and mystery genre, and directed by Ramesh Sahebrao Choudhari. It has psychological drama, suspense and superstition. There is a village named Salbardi that faces many deaths. Police investigate all the cases, and every time they dig deeper, they reveal layers of secrets and mysteries. Pooja Sawant is in the main lead. It was released on April 17, 2026. It comes with an eerie background and unlocks a dark mystery in that village. Let's dive into the cast and crew, trailer, plot and reception of Salbardi.

When and Where to Watch

Salbardi is available on Prime Video right away.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of Salbardi gives you a glimpse of the isolated village of Salbardi, where there are many unexplained deaths. This leaves the villagers scared. After these incidents, the villagers experienced many supernatural forces. Further, there is a police officer who has been assigned these cases and is to solve the mystery. Her name is Manorama, and as she digs deeper, she gets into political pressure and resistance from the villagers. There is an old mansion, and powerful locals come into the picture because of that.

Cast and Crew

Pooja Sawant is the main lead in Salbardi. Sonalee Kulkarni, Gashmeer Mahajani, Shashank Shende, Bharat Ganeshpure and others are alongside her in Salbardi. Ramesh Choudhary is the director and writer of the movie. Dialogues and screenplay are done by Rohit Shukre. Anil Devde Patil, Ram Jadhav and Gajanan Jadhav have produced the movie.

Reception

The movie has been appreciated for its suspense and thriller. It has an IMDb rating of 9.1 out of 10.

Comments

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Further reading: Salbardi, imdb, prime video
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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