Google announced a new set of AI-powered shopping features in India on Tuesday. The Mountain View-based tech giant is integrating its Gemini models with the extensive Shopping Graph, with the aim of simplifying product discovery. Updates have been introduced across the Gemini app, AI Mode in Search, and Circle to Search to help users browse, compare, and purchase products more efficiently. The company also noted that its Shopping Graph now includes over 50 billion products, with nearly 2 billion listings updated every hour.

AI-Powered Shopping Across Gemini, Search

Google is introducing new shopping features directly within the Gemini app, allowing users to move from discovery to purchase within a single conversation. Instead of relying on traditional keyword searches, users can now get shoppable product listings, comparison tables, pricing information, and purchase links directly in chat, the company explained in a blog post.

The tech giant's new experience is powered by Google's Shopping Graph, an AI-powered database which aggregates product data from across the web. This is claimed to let users access up-to-date pricing, availability, and reviews without having to switch between multiple apps or tabs. This feature is currently available in both English and Hindi.

Apart from this, shopping in AI Mode within Search is receiving upgrades. Users can now ask conversational queries and receive structured responses that include visuals and product comparisons. The results will also feature detailed insights such as pricing, reviews, and inventory information.

Giving an example, Google said that users comparing products will see side-by-side comparison tables. Meanwhile, those looking for inspiration may get image-based results with direct shopping links. The upgraded AI Mode experience is currently available in English, with Hindi support expected to roll out soon.

As per the company, the Circle to Search feature on supported devices, including the Google Pixel 10 and Samsung Galaxy S26 series, has been enhanced. Following the update, it can now identify and explore multiple objects within an image simultaneously. This means users can now circle or tap on different elements of an outfit, like clothing, footwear, and accessories, to find similar products online.

Google claims the feature can break down an entire look and surface relevant items. As per the company, shopping-related queries are among the most popular use cases for Circle to Search, and the update is aimed at making product discovery more intuitive and visual.

The latest updates build on features like Google's Virtual Try-On tool, which was launched in India last year. The tool allows users to visualise how apparel would look on them, reducing uncertainty when shopping online.