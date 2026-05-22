Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is scheduled to launch in India soon, the tech firm recently confirmed. The upcoming smartphone will join the Edge 70 series as the fourth model in the lineup, which also includes the Edge 70, Edge 70 Pro, and Edge 70 Fusion. Recently, a dedicated microsite for the debut of the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ was made live in the country. Now, the microsite has been updated to reveal additional details about the upcoming handset, including the names of its three colour options and the camera configuration. One of the three cameras of the phone is teased to offer an 81mm focal length.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro Specifications, Features (Expected)

The dedicated microsite for the upcoming Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ has been updated to confirm that the smartphone will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, offering a Sony LYT-710 sensor and 3.5-degree optical image stabilisation. The phone is also teased to offer up to 50x digital zoom, enhanced by Motorola's “Super Zoom Pro” feature.

Apart from this, the company has revealed the marketing names of the phone's three Pantone-curated colour options. The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is now confirmed to go on sale in the country in Pantone Chicory Coffee, Pantone Stormy Sea, and Pantone Zinfandel shades, featuring a sculpted wood finish, twill-inspired finish, and satin-luxe finish, respectively. In terms of the design, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ appears to be identical to the Pro model.

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is shown to feature a square-shaped camera module and a flat rear panel. Moreover, it will boast a curved screen, with a centred hole punch display cutout for the front-facing camera. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the phone, while the left side will feature an unspecified button. The centred Motorola branding appears in the middle of the panel, too.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will launch in India with three upgrades over the recently unveiled Pro model, including a telephoto rear camera, wireless charging support, and up to 16GB of RAM. We already know that the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will be launched in India soon. The smartphone is confirmed to go on sale in the country via Flipkart.

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