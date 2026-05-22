Technology News
English Edition

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Camera Details Confirmed, WIll Arrive in Three Colourways

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will be available for purchase in three Pantone-curated colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 May 2026 15:06 IST
Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Camera Details Confirmed, WIll Arrive in Three Colourways

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Motorola

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will sport a hole-punch display cutout

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will feature a triple camera unit
  • Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ shares its design with the Pro model
  • Motorola has yet to confirm the exact launch date
Advertisement

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is scheduled to launch in India soon, the tech firm recently confirmed. The upcoming smartphone will join the Edge 70 series as the fourth model in the lineup, which also includes the Edge 70, Edge 70 Pro, and Edge 70 Fusion. Recently, a dedicated microsite for the debut of the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ was made live in the country. Now, the microsite has been updated to reveal additional details about the upcoming handset, including the names of its three colour options and the camera configuration. One of the three cameras of the phone is teased to offer an 81mm focal length.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro Specifications, Features (Expected)

The dedicated microsite for the upcoming Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ has been updated to confirm that the smartphone will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, offering a Sony LYT-710 sensor and 3.5-degree optical image stabilisation. The phone is also teased to offer up to 50x digital zoom, enhanced by Motorola's “Super Zoom Pro” feature.

Apart from this, the company has revealed the marketing names of the phone's three Pantone-curated colour options. The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is now confirmed to go on sale in the country in Pantone Chicory Coffee, Pantone Stormy Sea, and Pantone Zinfandel shades, featuring a sculpted wood finish, twill-inspired finish, and satin-luxe finish, respectively. In terms of the design, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ appears to be identical to the Pro model.

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is shown to feature a square-shaped camera module and a flat rear panel. Moreover, it will boast a curved screen, with a centred hole punch display cutout for the front-facing camera. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the phone, while the left side will feature an unspecified button. The centred Motorola branding appears in the middle of the panel, too.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will launch in India with three upgrades over the recently unveiled Pro model, including a telephoto rear camera, wireless charging support, and up to 16GB of RAM. We already know that the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will be launched in India soon. The smartphone is confirmed to go on sale in the country via Flipkart.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus, Motorola, Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus India Launch, Motorola Edge 70 Pro Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Oppo Reno 16 Bags BIS, TUV SUD and TDRA Certifications That Hint at Imminent Global Debut

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Camera Details Confirmed, WIll Arrive in Three Colourways
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. New OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar: Raw and Uncut, Desi Bling, System, and More
  2. Realme Watch S5 Debuts in India With 1.97-Inch Display, 20-Day Battery Life
  3. Portronics Launches Vayu Nano Tyre Inflator in India at This Price
  4. Realme 16T Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 8,000mAh Battery
  5. Maa Behen OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Oppo Find X9s vs Vivo X300 FE vs OnePlus 15: Price and Features Compared
  7. PS Plus Prices Hiked Across All Tiers in India: Check New Pricing
  8. Infinity Ward Says It's Making the 'Definitive Modern Warfare' Title
  9. Samsung's One UI 8.5 Update Rolls Out to These Galaxy Phones, Tablets
  10. MacBook Pro OLED Panels Might Enter Mass Production Next Month
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Camera Details Confirmed, WIll Arrive in Three Colourways
  2. Oppo Reno 16 Bags BIS, TUV SUD and TDRA Certifications That Hint at Imminent Global Debut
  3. Infinity Ward Working on Next Call of Duty, Says It's Making 'Definitive Modern Warfare' Title
  4. MacBook Pro OLED Panels to Enter Mass Production Next Month as Anticipated Launch Draws Close: Report
  5. Samsung Patent Document Hints at Galaxy Smartphone With Expanding Display, Movable Camera System
  6. Realme Buds Air 8 Pro Launched in India With Up to 55dB ANC, Up to 50 Hours of Total Battery Life: Price, Features
  7. Gemini Users Left Frustrated as Google Shifts to Compute-Based Usage Limits
  8. Realme Watch S5 Launched in India With 1.97-Inch AMOLED Display, Up to 20 Days Battery Life
  9. Airtel’s Priority Postpaid Service Reportedly Faces Regulatory Scrutiny Over Net Neutrality Concerns
  10. Take-Two Confirms GTA 6 Launch Date Again, Says Marketing Campaign Will Begin This Summer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »