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Bhojpuri Bawaal OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: Know Everything About This Upcoming Reality Series

JioHotstar has recently unveiled the teaser of the upcoming reality show named Bhojpuri Bawaal. The series will star prominent personalities like Pawan Singh, Tej Pratap Yadav, and others.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 May 2026 11:00 IST
Bhojpuri Bawaal OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: Know Everything About This Upcoming Reality Series

Photo Credit: JioHostar

The teaser is out for the show on JioHotstar

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Highlights
  • Bhojpuri Bawaal is an upcoming Bhojpuri Reality TV series
  • It will feature top Bhojpuri celebrities
  • Streaming begins soon, only on JioHotstar
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Viewers, set yourself to witness the powerhouse of entertainment, as JioHotstar has recently released the teaser of the upcoming show, Bhojpuri Bawaal. This is an upcoming celebrity-driven reality show, where the audience will get to explore the lives of their beloved celebrities. The show is set to feature some of the biggest names of the Bhojpuri industry. Furthermore, the concept will not follow the traditional trend of challenges and elimination; it will delve deeper into the personal lives and other conflicts.

When and Where to Watch Bhojpuri Bawaal

The teaser is out for the show on JioHotstar; however, the release date has not been announced. According to the reports, the show will first drop on the JioHotstar, and later will air on the Colors TV channel.

Official Trailer and Plot of Bhojpuri Bawaal

This reality show will centre around the top celebrities of the Bhojpuri industry, where they will be observed under cameras. However, as compared to the traditional reality shows, this series will not feature any kind of challenges or elimination. Instead, the show will take a deep dive into the personal lives of the celebrities and explore their struggles, routines, stardom, and rivalries. The sequences are expected to be packed with high entertainment due to the strong starcast the series consists of.

Cast and Crew of Bhojpuri Bawaal

As witnessed in the teaser, the show will star prominent Bhojpuri names like Pawan Singh, Tej Pratap Yadav, Amrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani, Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua', and others. The details for the director and other crew members have not yet been disclosed by the team.

Reception of Bhojpuri Bawaal

This is an upcoming reality series; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable. But the hopes are already high after witnessing the teaser.

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Further reading: Bhojpuri Bawaal, jiohostar, imdb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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