The Honor Magic 9 series is rumoured to be in development as the successor to the Magic 8 lineup, which was unveiled in October 2025. In recent months, the rumour mill has suggested that the next-generation lineup could offer significantly improved batteries over the current models. A tipster has reiterated the claims, suggesting that the Honor Magic 9 series, which might include at least three models, will feature significantly larger batteries.

Honor Magic 9 Series Upgrades Tipped

According to a Weibo post by tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese), all three models in the upcoming Honor Magic 9 series will feature 8,000mAh batteries. For reference, the company's latest Honor Magic 8 packs a 7,000mAh battery, while the higher-end Magic 8 Pro RSR comes with a 7,200mAh battery.

If the leaker's claims are accurate, this would mean that a significant battery capacity upgrade will make its way to Honor's upcoming flagship smartphone models.

The tipster's latest claims corroborate previous leaks. Earlier reports suggested that the vanilla Honor Magic 9 would arrive with an 8,000mAh battery. The brand was also said to be testing next-generation flagship smartphones with batteries ranging between 7,800mAh and 8,000mAh.

Apart from battery upgrades, the Honor Magic 9 series is also rumoured to feature upgraded screens. As per the tipster, all three models in the purported lineup will be sport OLED panels with a 1.5K resolution.

On the camera front, the lineup is tipped to feature 200-megapixel primary rear cameras. The sensors are said to be paired with enhanced image stabilisation technology, which could potentially help improve low-light photography and video recording capability.

The leak further suggests that Honor may introduce ARRI-inspired video features to the Magic9 series. ARRI, a German motion picture film equipment manufacturer, produces professional cinema cameras that are used in film and television production.

However, very little else is known about the upcoming lineup at this stage. While the brand has yet to announce a launch timeline, the Honor Magic 7 and Magic 8 lineups were launched in October in their respective years. This indicates that the Honor Magic 9 could also debut in the same month this year.