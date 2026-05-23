Written and directed by Sanjay Amar, Bhagubai is a light-hearted Marathi comedy-drama film that has reached the digital screens. The plot of the film revolves around a woman who creates chaos within the village after exposing hidden secrets. However, things take a dramatic turn when, fond of gossip, this lady then loses her voice. That's when the sudden realization hit the villagers, and soon, the sequences shift towards focusing on the importance of communication. The film is a family entertainer with a blend of comedy and drama.

When and Where to Watch Bhagubai

This film is now available for rent exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Bhagubai

This Marathi film centres around Bhagubai (Played by Nirmiti Swant), a woman who loves gossip and often creates rifts due to her unfiltered words. However, the plot then kicks in when she exposes a secret between two brothers fighting for the property amongst the villagers. On the other hand, she creates chaos within her home when she creates a misunderstanding between her daughter-in-law and her relative. Overwhelmed by situations, her daughter-in-law asks god to offer peace, and only then a miracle takes place, leading Bhagubai to lose her voice. The plot of the film then follows her journey towards self-realization, and for the villagers, it embraces the significance of communication for unity and more.

Cast and Crew of Bhagubai

Written by Sanjay AMar, Rohit Salvi, and Kiran Bidkar, this film stars Nirmiti Sawant in the lead role. Other cast members include Shashank Shende, Mangesh Desai, Bhargavi Chirmuley, and more. The music composition of the film has been delivered by Kashi Kashyap, while Peter Gundra is the editor.

Reception of Bhagubai

The film was theatrically released on April 24th, 2026, where it received a decent response. However, the film does not hold any IMDb rating yet.