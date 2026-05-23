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Mad For Each Other OTT Release: Where to Watch the Indian Relationship Reality Show Online

Mad For Each Other is an Indian reality show streaming on JioHotstar that features 10 celebrity couples living together for 70 days. Hosted by Sreemukhi, the series explores love, compatibility, emotional breakdowns and relationship challenges through tasks and competitions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 May 2026 14:00 IST
Mad For Each Other OTT Release: Where to Watch the Indian Relationship Reality Show Online

Photo Credit: JioHostar

Made For Each Other premiered on March 15, 2026

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Highlights
  • 10 celebrity couples compete in a 70-day relationship challenge
  • Hosted by Sreemukhi, Judges include Anil Ravipudi, Radha, and Laya
  • Streaming exclusively on JioHotstar from 15 March 2026
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Mad For Each Other is an Indian relationship reality show that puts forward 10 celebrity couples living under one roof for 70 days. They face brimming emotions and challenges in their personal lives related to their relationship. The show is designed to test their shared bonds. It has been hosted by Sreemukhi. The series has romance, competition, a lot of drama and emotional breakdowns. The show's pattern lets them grill their love story and get along with each other.

When and Where to Watch

Made For Each Other premiered on March 15, 2026 and is currently running on JioHotstar. The episodes are also running on Star Maa.

Trailer and Plot

Mad For Each Other is a show that has a luxurious villa in which ten celebrity couples meet with each other and live for 70 days with each other. They go through dilemmas, emotional stress and baggage. They even face unexpected twists and turns in their relationships. The main theme of the show is about whether love can get by the pressure and competition with a continuous reality check. All the couples do various tasks together and check their bond, communication skills and commitment. Over the period, they realise whether they are a perfect match or not.

Cast and Crew

The host of the show is Sreemukhi, and the judges are Anil Ravipudi, Radha, and Laya. Out of all the participants, here are the names of a few: Nookaraju and Asiya, Emmanuel and Madhuri. Subhashree and Ajay, Anjali and Santhosh. Filmmaker Anil Ravipudi has directed and produced the format.

Reception

Mad For Each Other has an IMDb rating of 7.9 out of 10. It stands very differently and is loved by the audience.

Comments

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Further reading: Mad For Each Other, imdb, jiohostar
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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Mad For Each Other OTT Release: Where to Watch the Indian Relationship Reality Show Online
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