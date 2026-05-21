Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Is Bringing AI Studio to Android Smartphones, Will Let Users Vibe Code Apps

Google Is Bringing AI Studio to Android Smartphones, Will Let Users Vibe Code Apps

Google’s AI Studio platform will soon be available as an Android app, aimed at vibe coding tools and apps on the go.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 21 May 2026 13:57 IST
Google Is Bringing AI Studio to Android Smartphones, Will Let Users Vibe Code Apps

Photo Credit: Google

Google AI Studio, Vibe Coding, Android, Apps, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Google AI Studio was launched in December 2023
  • Google released the Antigravity coding agent inside AI Studio this year
  • The AI Studio Android app is currently available to pre-register
Advertisement

Google AI Studio, over the years, has become a fun place for developers and artificial intelligence (AI) enthusiasts to test out new models and features, or to build vibe-coded apps using application programming interface (API) keys. But now the Mountain View-based tech giant is increasing its usability and targeting general users with a new development. The AI Studio platform is being introduced as an Android app, with the main draw being the ability to generate tools, trackers, and apps from natural language prompts.

Google AI Studio Comes to Android

As was clear with the Google I/O announcements this year, the company is now focusing on expanding the AI experiences to more platforms and bringing them to more users. Just a day after the keynote session, the official handle of AI Studio posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) announced that AI Studio was getting a mobile makeover. Simultaneously, the Google AI Studio app was spotted listed on the Play Store.

The Android app has not yet been released. But users can pre-register for it and automatically install it once it goes live. The platform will also arrive on Apple's App Store, but the tech giant has not shared any release dates so far.

While not a lot is known about the functionality of this app, the app detail page's “about this app” section does mention some interesting information. Among the possible use cases, the page mentions personalised tools for specific tasks, games, trackers, apps, and more. AI Studio mobile is being pitched as an “on the go” solution that allows users to bring an app idea to reality, no matter where the user is.

The app will also bring a curated gallery of community-built apps that users can remix to change theme, layout, or even add new features. It also comes with notification alerts for when the AI has finished generating an app or tool, link sharing, cross-platform support, and more.

Notably, Google first launched the platform in March 2023 as MakerSuite, which was a web-based, rapid-prototyping environment for developers to experiment with early PaLM models. It was rebranded to AI Studio in December 2023 after the release of Gemini 1.0, and was pitched as a low-friction API deployment space with multi-modal entry points.

Earlier this year, the tech giant released the Antigravity coding agent inside AI Studio, adding full-stack vibe coding and letting the AI build multiplayer capabilities, integrate live databases, and connect to real-world services.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google AI Studio, Vibe Coding, Android, Apps, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro With 6.47-Inch Display Reportedly in Development; Could Join Galaxy S27 Lineup Next Year

Related Stories

Google Is Bringing AI Studio to Android Smartphones, Will Let Users Vibe Code Apps
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HMD Vibe 2 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery
  2. Xiaomi 17 Max Debuts With 8,000mAh Battery, Leica-Tuned Cameras: See Price
  3. Vi Expands 5G Footprint in West Bengal, Plans Rollout Across 10 Cities
  4. Oppo Find X9s With Hasselblad-Tuned Cameras Arrives in India at This Price
  5. PS Plus Prices Hiked Across All Tiers in India: Check New Pricing
  6. Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro With 12mm Drivers Arrives in India at This Price
  7. Vivo X500 Pro Max Might Launch This Year With an 8,000mAh Battery
  8. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launches in India With Hasselblad-Tuned Camera Setup
  9. Android 17 Will Arrive With This Apple Continuity-Inspired Feature
  10. Vivo Y600 Turbo Launch Date Revealed as Tipster Leaks Key Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Google’s Gemini Offers Agentic Design Creation With New Adobe and Canva Connectors
  2. Xiaomi 17 Max Launched With 8,000mAh Battery, Leica-Tuned 200-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  3. Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro Launched in India With Up to 54 Hours of Music Playback, 12mm Drivers: Price, Features
  4. Vi Expands 5G Network in West Bengal, Plans Rollout Across 10 Cities
  5. Sony Hikes PS Plus Prices Across All Tiers in India: Check New Pricing
  6. Vivo Y600 Turbo Launch Date Revealed as Tipster Leaks Handset's Key Specifications
  7. Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16 Pro Rear Camera Details Teased as Details of India Launch Timeline Surface Online
  8. Vivo S60 Colour Options Revealed Days Ahead of Launch in China: Expected Specifications, Features
  9. Google Is Bringing AI Studio to Android Smartphones, Will Let Users Vibe Code Apps
  10. Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro With 6.47-Inch Display Reportedly in Development; Could Join Galaxy S27 Lineup Next Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »