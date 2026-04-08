iPhone Fold, which is expected to be launched as the first foldable smartphone from Apple, is on schedule to arrive later this year, according to a report. The handset is said to debut during the Cupertino-based tech giant's regular launch period. Apple's first foldable phone will reportedly be unveiled, along with the successors to the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. This comes shortly after a report highlighted that the iPhone Fold is facing production delays due to engineering difficulties, due to the phone's “complex” display technology. The smartphone is said to have already entered trial production, which is reportedly earlier than previously anticipated.

Apple's iPhone Fold Will Reportedly Launch in September This Year

Citing people with knowledge of the matter, Bloomberg reports that Apple's first foldable iPhone model is “on track” to launch during the Cupertino-based tech giant's regular smartphone launch period later this year. This suggests that the rumoured iPhone Fold could still be launched in September, along with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models. Additionally, the three iPhone models are reportedly expected to go on sale in select global markets “a week after” their launch.

On top of this, the Cupertino-based tech giant is said to use a new complex display and materials, which are expected to limit the initial supply of the iPhone Fold for “several weeks, the report added. However, Apple is reportedly planning to bring the device to stores around the same time as the iPhone 18 Pro series or soon after the new Pro models go on sale.

The latest development rebuts a recent report from a Japan-based business news agency, Nikkei Asia, which highlighted that the purported iPhone Fold is facing production delays due to engineering challenges, which are said to be unrelated to material or component shortage. The report suggested that the handset could be stuck in the engineering verification stage, where design issues are identified before a device enters mass production.

Moreover, Apple's current solutions might not be enough to address the production-related issues, the report highlighted. April and May are said to be crucial months for the iPhone Fold, as the tech giant might have to ultimately postpone the launch of its first foldable smartphone if it is unable to resolve the said challenges. The Tim Cook-led company is reportedly planning to initially produce between 7 million and 8 million units of its first foldable, which is said to account for less than 10 percent of the total iPhone production.