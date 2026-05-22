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Meta Launches Forum App as a Reddit-Like Platform for Discussions With AI-Powered Assistant for Admins

The listing for Meta's new Forum app on the App Store suggests that the new platform could be positioned as a rival to Reddit.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 May 2026 19:17 IST
Meta Launches Forum App as a Reddit-Like Platform for Discussions With AI-Powered Assistant for Admins

Photo Credit: Meta

For group administrators, Meta has an AI-powered admin assistant within Forum

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Highlights
  • Meta says Forum is intended to connect people with similar interests
  • It lets users post with a nickname
  • The Forum app is compatible with devices running on IOS 18.0 or later
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Meta has silently launched a new social media app called Forum. The discussion and conversation-focused platform was recently spotted on the iOS App Store without any official announcement. The Forum app is likely to function similarly to Reddit. Users might need a Facebook account to access the Forum app. It lets users post with a nickname. The Forum app includes an 'Ask' button and an AI-powered tab designed to provide quick answers from groups across the app. 

Meta's New Forum App Requires a Facebook Account

The company has quietly listed the Forum app on the App Store, as spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra. The app built specifically around Facebook groups is described as "a dedicated space built for deeper discussions, real answers and the communities you care about".It is designed to "brings people together around the things they care about, from niche hobbies to local recommendations to support groups", which suggests that the platform could be positioned as a rival to Reddit.

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The listing states that users can sign in to the Forum app using their Facebook account, and their existing groups, profile details, and activity automatically carry over to Forum. The app also allows users to post using nicknames. The Facebook groups of a user will continue to exist on Facebook, and any content shared through the Forum will also appear within those Facebook Groups.

The App Store listing offers a glimpse at the interface of the Forum. The feed will show conversations from users' groups. It will also let users follow ongoing discussions and pick up where they left off.

Forum App offers an 'Ask' feature that collects responses from multiple groups, allowing users to quickly receive recommendations. The group admins will have access to all their tools on Facebook on the Forum as well. They will have an AI-powered admin assistant to help manage their groups, moderate content, and keep their communities healthy, all while maintaining control.

The Forum app is compatible with devices running on IOS 18 or later. It has an age rating of 13 years. However, the launch appears to be limited to select regions, and it is not currently available to users in India via the App Store.

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Further reading: Forum, Meta, Forum App, Forum App for iOS, Facebook
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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