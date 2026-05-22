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  • Xiaomi 17T Series Teased to Arrive in Two Display Variants; Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Debut

Xiaomi 17T Series Teased to Arrive in Two Display Variants; Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Debut

Xiaomi 17T is scheduled to be launched in India on May 4.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 May 2026 18:29 IST
Xiaomi 17T Series Teased to Arrive in Two Display Variants; Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Debut

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17T series will boast a Leica-branded camera unit

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17T series will feature three rear cameras
  • Xiaomi 17T series is teased to feature a flat rear panel
  • Xiaomi 17T will be launched in India soon
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Xiaomi 17T series is set to be launched in select global markets next week. A week later, the standard model will be unveiled in India, the smartphone maker recently confirmed. Now, the company has revealed the design of the upcoming lineup, which is expected to include the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro globally. The company has also announced that the Xiaomi 17T series will be offered in two display sizes and at least two colour options. Both phones are shown to feature a square-shaped rear camera module, with an LED flash placed next to the deco. Moreover, the standard model is expected to feature a MediaTek chipset.

Xiaomi 17T Series Design, Colour Options

On Friday, the smartphone maker revealed on X that the Xiaomi 17T series will be launched next week in two display variants. Moreover, the smaller phone is confirmed to be offered in at least a Violet colourway, while the larger variant will arrive in at least a Deep Blue shade. However, both models are shown to feature the same design.

The handsets will sport a Leica-tuned triple rear camera system, housed inside a square-shaped camera island. An LED flash appears next to the deco, placed in the top-left corner of the flat rear panel. Meanwhile, the vertically aligned Xiaomi branding is shown to be placed in the bottom-left corner of the panel. The phones will also sport a flat metal frame. Additionally, a power button and volume controls appear on the right side of the handsets, while the left side will be left clean.

We already know that the Xiaomi 17T series will be unveiled globally on May 28. Meanwhile, the standard Xiaomi 17T model is confirmed to launch in India on June 4, marking the return of the T series in the country after more than four years.

The company is expected to reveal the specifications of the Xiaomi 17T in the coming days. However, leaks suggest that the handset will sport a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 120Hz and offers 460 ppi pixel density. Moreover, it is said to be powered by a 4nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 3.4GHz, along with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

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Further reading: Xiaomi 17T, Xiaomi 17T Pro, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 17T Price, Xiaomi 17T Pro Price, Xiaomi 17T Launch, Xiaomi 17T Pro Launch, Xiaomi 17T Specifications, Xiaomi 17T Pro Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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