Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google's Circle to Search Feature Could Get Real Time 'Live Translate' Feature: Report

Google's Circle to Search Feature Could Get Real-Time 'Live Translate' Feature: Report

Circle to Search currently lets you translate any text visible on the screen.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 August 2025 19:45 IST
Google's Circle to Search Feature Could Get Real-Time 'Live Translate' Feature: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Google introduced the Circle to Search feature for Android users in January 2024

Highlights
  • Live Translate lets you choose to use it on the whole screen or specific
  • The Live Translate tool opens with a smooth animation
  • A rainbow gradient appears while the feature is active
Advertisement

Google's Circle to Search feature was rolled out to select Android smartphones in January 2024, and the feature is now available on a wide range of devices. At present, it can translate any text displayed on the screen, and it also lets users search the web or identify music playing nearby. A recent report suggests that Google is experimenting with a new “Live Translate” option inside Circle to Search. The term “live” indicates that this feature is meant to extend translation from static images to dynamic content such as web pages or media like GIFs and videos. It is reportedly not polished enough to be released anytime soon.

How Google's 'Live Translate' Feature Within Circle to Search Works

Android Authority reports that Google is working on a Live Translate feature within Circle to Search. A test version of the tool was spotted in an APK teardown, but it is not yet ready for testing. Presently, the option appears inside Circle to Search's app drawer, which is also in testing, and it groups features like screen translation and song recognition.

When the Live Translate feature in Circle to Search is selected, it asks if you want it to work across the whole screen or only in specific apps, similar to the screen recorder feature in Android 15, according to the publication.

The upcoming Live Translate tool is said to open with a smooth animation and a rainbow gradient around the screen edges that stays while the feature is active. A floating overlay allows you to set the output language, move it around, or minimise it to reveal text underneath.

The overlay for the upcoming feature also has a crop tool to translate only part of the screen, though it doesn't seem to work yet, according to the report. There's also a button to turn Live Translate off, which brings you back to the regular Circle to Search.

The Live Translate feature is incomplete and not live yet, the report added. In its current testing stage, the translated text appears only briefly, limiting extensive tests with video translations or assessing translation delays.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Circle to Search, Circle to Search, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Realme P4 5G Price in India Revealed Ahead of August 20 Launch Date
From Homework to Hackathons: How Intel's AI-Powered PCs Are Helping Kids Lead Smarter

Related Stories

Google's Circle to Search Feature Could Get Real-Time 'Live Translate' Feature: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lava Play Ultra 5G to Launch in India on August 20 With These Features
  2. Redmi 15 5G Launching Today: From Price to Features, All You Need to Know
  3. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Launch Date, Design, Key Features Confirmed
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro May Come With a 6.27-inch Screen, 4,300mAh Battery
  5. Grok Imagine Is Free for All Users Globally: How to Use It
  6. Honor X7c 5G With 5,200mAh Battery Launched in India: Check Price
  7. Realme P4 5G Price in India Announced Ahead of Launch in India
  8. Airtel Down? Why Thousands of Users Couldn't Make Calls, Send Messages
  9. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Price Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi 15 5G Launching Today: Know Price, Features, Specifications and More
  2. Google's Circle to Search Feature Could Get Real-Time 'Live Translate' Feature: Report
  3. Realme P4 5G Price in India Revealed Ahead of August 20 Launch Date
  4. iPhone 17 Production Reportedly Begins in India At Foxconn’s Bengaluru Facility
  5. Google Photos Said to Be Testing a Tinder-Style Swipe-Based Photo Deletion Feature
  6. Xiaomi Smart Home Screen Max 27 Launched With 9,700mAh Battery, 5-Megapixel Camera
  7. Vivo Y500 China Launch, Design Teased Days After Company Unveils Vivo Y400 in India
  8. Honor X7c 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. OpenAI Says GPT-5 Is Now ‘Warmer and Friendlier’ After Users Complained About Cold Treatment
  10. Google Pixel 10 Series Accessories Including 67W Power Adapter Reportedly Listed on Retailer Sites
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »