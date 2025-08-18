Technology News
Realme P4 5G Price in India Revealed Ahead of August 20 Launch Date

Realme P4 5G is claimed to be the only smartphone in the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment to feature a dedicated graphics chip.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 August 2025 19:08 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P4 5G (pictured) will feature a 7,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Realme P4 5G will be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G SoC
  • New phone will be available for purchase through Flipkart
  • Realme P3 5G was launched in March
Realme P4 5G is confirmed to launch in India on August 20, alongside the P4 Pro 5G model. Just days ahead of the smartphone's launch, Realme's Chief Marketing Officer Francis Wong has revealed the pricing of the Realme P4 5G. The handset is confirmed to ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset alongside a dedicated Pixelworks chip. It will have a 6.77-inch AMOLED display and a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. The Realme P4 5G is expected to succeed the company's existing Realme P3 5G.

Realme P4 5G Price in India

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Wong confirmed that Realme P4 5G will be priced at Rs. 17,499 in India for the base RAM and storage variant. This price tag is expected to be inclusive of bank discounts, and the actual MRP of the phone could be slightly higher. For context, the Realme P3 5G was launched in March with a starting price of Rs. 16,999, but was available for Rs. 14,999 after applying a Rs. 2,000 bank offer.

The post also compares the specifications of the Realme P4 5G with the Moto G96 5G, iQOO Z10R 5G  and Vivo T4R. It is claimed to be the only smartphone in the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment to feature a dedicated graphics chip.

Realme P4 5G Specifications

The Realme P4 5G will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G SoC with a dedicated Pixelworks chip. It will come with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness.

Realme says the phone will pack a 7,000mAh battery, which supports 80W fast charging. For thermal management, it will have a 7,000mm sq VC cooling system. It will have a 7.58mm thick build.

For optics, the Realme P4 5G will have a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front, it will feature a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats.

The upcoming Realme P4 is scheduled to launch in India on August 20 alongside the Realme P4 Pro 5G model. They will be available for purchase through Flipkart. The Realme P4 Pro 5G is confirmed to ship with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, a dedicated HyperVision AI GPU, and a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging and 10W reverse charging.

