Google's Latest Pixel Drop Brings Free Google AI Pro Subscription for Pixel 9 Pro, AI Mode in Circle to Search

Pixel 9 Pro owners can use Google’s AI filmmaking tool dubbed Flow along with higher limits in Whisk.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 July 2025 10:44 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Pixel Drop for July 2025 is a surprise announcement and wasn't expected till September

Highlights
  • Pixel Drop for July 2025 brings free 1-year Google AI Pro subscription
  • Circle-to-Search now supports AI Mode with in-line citations
  • Gemini is now available on Pixel Watches running Wear OS 4 or later
Google on Wednesday released the latest Pixel drop for July 2025 and it brings several new features to Pixel devices. One of the biggest announcements is a free one year subscription to the Google AI Pro plan for Pixel 9 Pro owners. This gives them access to the company's latest Veo 3 video generation model. Further, it brings Google's recently introduced AI Mode in Circle-to-Search along with Gemini on Wear OS-powered Pixel Watch.

Google Pixel Drop: Features

Google detailed the new features arriving on Pixel devices in a blog post. The company said that Pixel 9 Pro owners can enjoy a free subscription to Google AI Pro plan for one year. This plan usually costs Rs. 1,950 per month in India. It brings access to advanced Gemini models such as 2.5 Pro and Deep Research on 2.5 Pro. There is also video generation with a limited access to the Veo 3 model.

Apart from this, Pixel 9 Pro owners can use Google's AI filmmaking tool dubbed Flow, which has been custom-built with Veo 3. They also get higher limits for image-to-video creation powered by Veo 2 in Whisk. Across both apps, Google provides users with 1,000 monthly AI credits.

Additionally, the Google AI Pro plan also offers higher limits in Audio Overviews, access to Gemini in Google apps such as Chrome, Docs, and Gmail, and 2TB of cloud storage across Drive, Gmail, and Photos.

The Pixel Drop also brings AI Mode in Circle-to-Search to users in India and the US. They can type text-based prompts and receive detailed responses with inline citations. The company is also adding in-game help in the visual lookup tool, enabling users to discover helpful articles and videos of the exact spot that you're stuck at in a game without having to switch apps.

Lastly, Pixel Watch users get access to Gemini on-the-go, with natural language support. They can ask the AI assistant to send text messages, provide directions, plan trips, set reminders, summarise emails, and remember details. These features are available on Wear OS-powered smartwatches running Wear OS 4 or later firmware.

Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium and solid feel
  • Top-notch display
  • Amazing loudspeakers
  • Decent battery life
  • Excellent cameras
  • AI powerhouse
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Single RAM and storage model available
  • Lags behind in raw performance
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 Pro review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 42-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1280x2856 pixels
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
Google's Latest Pixel Drop Brings Free Google AI Pro Subscription for Pixel 9 Pro, AI Mode in Circle to Search
