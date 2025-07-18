Earlier this year, Google added a new capability to its app on iOS which lets you check the history of the songs searched for in the past. The feature is now rolling out for Android devices too. It is said to be an extension of the Song Search feature which leverages Circle to Search — Google's artificial intelligence (AI) visual lookup tool — to search for the name of a song that is currently playing.

Song Search History in Circle to Search on Android

The Song Search history is rolling out with the Google app's stable version 16.27 on Android (via 9to5Google). Launching the Song Search feature brings up the familiar window which asks you to Play, sing or hum a song for identification.

However, there is also a new icon located at the top-right corner of the screen which shows the tracks you have recently searched for. As per the Mountain View-based tech giant's description of the feature, “To help you keep searching, the Google app saves your most recent searches.”

Tapping the option brings up a list which details several of the tracks you have searched with the feature in the past, including information such as the album art, title, artist, and the time you searched at. You can see 10 results on the screen, grouped together by month. Meanwhile, scrolling down to the bottom of the list also reveals a Show full history option.

Selecting it opens up Google's My Activity page where all of the songs that you have searched for in the past are detailed. However, this page lacks the artwork and only shows the title track, artist, and the time you searched for it.

Apart from the Google app, the new Song Search history feature on Android is also accessible via the home screen shortcut. Notably, the capability was first spotted in February, following an APK teardown of the Google app for Android, but there was no front-end to be able to access it.

Then in April, the tech giant reportedly started rolling it out to beta testers. Interestingly, iOS users have had access to this feature since February, about the same time as the first evidence of its arrival on Android was discovered.