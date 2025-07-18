Technology News
English Edition
  Google's Circle to Search Now Lets You Check History of Songs You've Searched for in the Past

Google's Circle to Search Now Lets You Check History of Songs You’ve Searched for in the Past

The feature displays 10 previous results on the screen, grouped together by month.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 July 2025 13:28 IST
Google's Circle to Search Now Lets You Check History of Songs You’ve Searched for in the Past

Photo Credit: Google

Google first started testing this feature for Android in April

Highlights
  • The feature is reported in Google app version 16.27 on Android
  • A new option shows recently searched songs with album art and details
  • You can see all of the searched songs via Google’s My Activity page
Earlier this year, Google added a new capability to its app on iOS which lets you check the history of the songs searched for in the past. The feature is now rolling out for Android devices too. It is said to be an extension of the Song Search feature which leverages Circle to Search — Google's artificial intelligence (AI) visual lookup tool — to search for the name of a song that is currently playing.

Song Search History in Circle to Search on Android

The Song Search history is rolling out with the Google app's stable version 16.27 on Android (via 9to5Google). Launching the Song Search feature brings up the familiar window which asks you to Play, sing or hum a song for identification.song search google app ndtv Song Search Google

However, there is also a new icon located at the top-right corner of the screen which shows the tracks you have recently searched for. As per the Mountain View-based tech giant's description of the feature, “To help you keep searching, the Google app saves your most recent searches.”

Tapping the option brings up a list which details several of the tracks you have searched with the feature in the past, including information such as the album art, title, artist, and the time you searched at. You can see 10 results on the screen, grouped together by month. Meanwhile, scrolling down to the bottom of the list also reveals a Show full history option.

Selecting it opens up Google's My Activity page where all of the songs that you have searched for in the past are detailed. However, this page lacks the artwork and only shows the title track, artist, and the time you searched for it.

Apart from the Google app, the new Song Search history feature on Android is also accessible via the home screen shortcut. Notably, the capability was first spotted in February, following an APK teardown of the Google app for Android, but there was no front-end to be able to access it.

Then in April, the tech giant reportedly started rolling it out to beta testers. Interestingly, iOS users have had access to this feature since February, about the same time as the first evidence of its arrival on Android was discovered.

Further reading: Google, Google App, Google app for Android, Circle to Search, AI, Artificial Intelligence

Further reading: Google, Google App, Google app for Android, Circle to Search, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google's Circle to Search Now Lets You Check History of Songs You’ve Searched for in the Past
