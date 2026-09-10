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Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Ultra Now Available as Certified Re-Newed Phones in India

Samsung says the devices undergo inspection, refurbishment and testing before sale, with genuine components and certified batteries used.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 10 September 2026 16:57 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Ultra Now Available as Certified Re-Newed Phones in India

Samsung offers a one-year warranty on both refurbished phones

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Highlights
  • Genuine Samsung parts are used when replacements are needed
  • The phones undergo inspection, refurbishment and testing
  • Both phones support wireless charging and 5G connectivity
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Samsung has started selling refurbished versions of the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Ultra in India through its Certified Re-Newed programme. The two flagship smartphones are now available directly from Samsung at prices of up to 85 percent of their original launch prices. The programme also includes a one-year company warranty, while Samsung says each phone undergoes inspection, refurbishment and testing before sale. The move gives buyers another way to purchase the Galaxy S26 series through Samsung's official sales channels at a lower price.

Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra Certified Re-Newed Price, Availability

Samsung said in a press release that buyers can purchase the refurbished Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Ultra through its website and Shop app in India. The company has not listed a uniform price for the two models, with the final amount depending on the variant and market.

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The South Korean tech giant says prices for the Certified Re-Newed phones can reach up to 85 percent of their original launch prices. Colour options, storage capacities and available variants may also differ.

At launch, the Samsung Galaxy S26 was priced at Rs. 87,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra started at Rs. 1,39,999 for the same option, with both models offered in Blue, Black, Purple and White shades.

What Samsung's Certified Re-Newed Programme Includes

Samsung checks and refurbishes the phones before putting them up for sale. The process includes inspection and testing, with genuine Samsung components used if any parts need replacement. Each device also receives a Samsung-certified battery that meets the company's quality requirements. Samsung resets the phones to clear previous user data and updates them to the latest available software before they reach customers.

Samsung provides a one-year company warranty with the Certified Re-Newed Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The company says availability, configurations, colours, pricing, warranty conditions and promotional offers can vary by market.

Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra Features

The Samsung Galaxy S26 runs Android 16 with One UI 8.5 and features a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Exynos 2600 chipset with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. The phone has a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. It packs a 4,300mAh battery with 25W wired charging and wireless charging.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra gets a larger 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and built-in Privacy Display. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, and includes Galaxy AI features such as Now Assist, Call Screen and Photo Assist. Its quad-camera setup is led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor, alongside 50-megapixel periscope and ultrawide cameras and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with 60W wired and 25W wireless charging.

FAQSamsung Galaxy S26 FAQs
What are the main features of the Samsung Galaxy S26?
The Samsung Galaxy S26 is available with 12GB of RAM paired with 512GB of internal storage, along with up to 12GB of extended RAM support. It features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide and 10MP telephoto camera, along with a 12MP front-facing selfie camera. The phone supports fast charging with 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging, backed by a 4300mAh battery. It is powered by the Exynos 2600 processor and comes with a 6.27-inch FHD Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy S26 is available in 4 colour options.
When was the Samsung Galaxy S26 released?
The Samsung Galaxy S26 was launched on February 25, 2026.
Where can I buy the Samsung Galaxy S26?
You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S26 through the official Samsung website, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, and select retail stores across India.
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Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy S26

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined, well-built design
  • Compact and great for one-handed use
  • Fast performance with the new 2nm chipset
  • Clean One UI experience, long software support
  • Bad
  • Minimal upgrades over previous generations
  • Same camera hardware reused again
  • Low PWM dimming and still an 8-bit screen
  • Price hike makes value harder to justify
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2600
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Certified Re-Newed, Galaxy S26 refurbished, Galaxy S26 Ultra refurbished, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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