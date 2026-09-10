Samsung has started selling refurbished versions of the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Ultra in India through its Certified Re-Newed programme. The two flagship smartphones are now available directly from Samsung at prices of up to 85 percent of their original launch prices. The programme also includes a one-year company warranty, while Samsung says each phone undergoes inspection, refurbishment and testing before sale. The move gives buyers another way to purchase the Galaxy S26 series through Samsung's official sales channels at a lower price.

Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra Certified Re-Newed Price, Availability

Samsung said in a press release that buyers can purchase the refurbished Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Ultra through its website and Shop app in India. The company has not listed a uniform price for the two models, with the final amount depending on the variant and market.

The South Korean tech giant says prices for the Certified Re-Newed phones can reach up to 85 percent of their original launch prices. Colour options, storage capacities and available variants may also differ.

At launch, the Samsung Galaxy S26 was priced at Rs. 87,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra started at Rs. 1,39,999 for the same option, with both models offered in Blue, Black, Purple and White shades.

What Samsung's Certified Re-Newed Programme Includes

Samsung checks and refurbishes the phones before putting them up for sale. The process includes inspection and testing, with genuine Samsung components used if any parts need replacement. Each device also receives a Samsung-certified battery that meets the company's quality requirements. Samsung resets the phones to clear previous user data and updates them to the latest available software before they reach customers.

Samsung provides a one-year company warranty with the Certified Re-Newed Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The company says availability, configurations, colours, pricing, warranty conditions and promotional offers can vary by market.

Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra Features

The Samsung Galaxy S26 runs Android 16 with One UI 8.5 and features a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Exynos 2600 chipset with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. The phone has a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. It packs a 4,300mAh battery with 25W wired charging and wireless charging.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra gets a larger 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and built-in Privacy Display. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, and includes Galaxy AI features such as Now Assist, Call Screen and Photo Assist. Its quad-camera setup is led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor, alongside 50-megapixel periscope and ultrawide cameras and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with 60W wired and 25W wireless charging.