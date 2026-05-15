Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Gaming Peripherals

Planning to upgrade your gaming PC with a new peripheral or shopping for a new DualSense controller for your PS5? The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 is a great avenue to do so. The summer sale event brings discounts across multiple product categories, including gaming accessories and peripherals. So, whether you are planning to upgrade your gaming setup or replace ageing accessories, the ongoing sale offers deals on gaming controllers, keyboards, mice, headsets, and more. The e-commerce giant has rolled out discounts of up to 75 percent on select gaming peripherals during the sale. Customers can also avail of additional exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, and instant bank discounts on eligible purchases.

We previously brought you the top deals on gaming laptops under Rs. 1 lakh. Those with extended storage demands can take a look at the offers on SSDs during the sale. But if a gaming peripheral is what you're looking for, then one of the notable deals currently live during the sale is on the Sony DualSense Wireless Controller for the PlayStation 5. It is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 5,899 during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, down from its listed MRP of Rs. 7,999. The controller supports advanced haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, and motion controls for compatible PS5 titles.

Amazon Sale: Deals on Gaming Peripherals

Amazon is also offering additional benefits during the sale period. Customers using eligible SBI, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank credit cards can avail of instant discounts on select purchases. Buyers can also opt for no-cost EMI payment options and exchange offers on eligible products. Lastly, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users may receive additional cashback benefits depending on the product category and offer eligibility.

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