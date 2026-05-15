Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Gaming Peripherals

Customers can also avail of additional exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, and instant bank discounts during the Amazon sale.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 May 2026 14:30 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Gaming Peripherals

The DualSense Edge wireless controller gets a discount during the sale

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Discounts on gaming accessories reach up to 75 percent during the sale
  • The Sony DualSense controller is now listed at Rs. 5,899
  • The sale also offers exchange and no-cost EMI payment options
Advertisement

Planning to upgrade your gaming PC with a new peripheral or shopping for a new DualSense controller for your PS5? The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 is a great avenue to do so. The summer sale event brings discounts across multiple product categories, including gaming accessories and peripherals. So, whether you are planning to upgrade your gaming setup or replace ageing accessories, the ongoing sale offers deals on gaming controllers, keyboards, mice, headsets, and more. The e-commerce giant has rolled out discounts of up to 75 percent on select gaming peripherals during the sale. Customers can also avail of additional exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, and instant bank discounts on eligible purchases.

We previously brought you the top deals on gaming laptops under Rs. 1 lakh. Those with extended storage demands can take a look at the offers on SSDs during the sale. But if a gaming peripheral is what you're looking for, then one of the notable deals currently live during the sale is on the Sony DualSense Wireless Controller for the PlayStation 5. It is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 5,899 during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, down from its listed MRP of Rs. 7,999. The controller supports advanced haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, and motion controls for compatible PS5 titles.

Amazon Sale: Deals on Gaming Peripherals

Amazon is also offering additional benefits during the sale period. Customers using eligible SBI, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank credit cards can avail of instant discounts on select purchases. Buyers can also opt for no-cost EMI payment options and exchange offers on eligible products. Lastly, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users may receive additional cashback benefits depending on the product category and offer eligibility.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buy Here
Sony DualSense Wireless Controller Rs. 7,999 Rs. 5,899 Buy Now
Sony Dualsense Edge Wireless Controller Rs. 18,990 Rs. 16,499 Buy Now
Razer Bluetooth DeathAdder V2 X Hyper Speed Gaming Mouse Rs. 14,999 Rs. 2,995 Buy Now
Xbox Wireless Controller Rs. 6,599 Rs. 5,690 Buy Now
PowerA Wired Gaming Controller Rs. 4,499 Rs. 2,599 Buy Now
JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headphones Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,999 Buy Now
Redragon K617 Fizz Wired RGB Gaming Keyboard Rs. 3,499 Rs. 2,359 Buy Now
8Bitdo Ultimate 2C Wireless Controller Rs. 4,399 Rs. 2,549 Buy Now
EvoFox Elite X2 Wireless Gaming Controller Rs. 2,499 Rs. 1,649 Buy Now
Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming Headset Rs. 7,999 Rs. 3,395 Buy Now
Ant Esports GM333 Wired Gaming Mouse Rs. 2,999 Rs. 560 Buy Now
Sony DualSense Charging Station Rs. 3,390 Rs. 2,417 Buy Now

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Gaming accessories, PS5, PS5 DualSense Controller, Xbox Controller, Gaming Keyboard, Gaming Mouse, Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 Date, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 deals, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 offers, Amazon sale, Amazon
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Honor Win Turbo Confirmed to Launch Soon as Honor Win 2 Lineup Details Surface Online

Related Stories

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Gaming Peripherals
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 70 Pro Review: Sleek, Light, and Bright!
  2. New Leak Suggests the Samsung Galaxy M47 May Feature This Snapdragon Chip
  3. Retailer Listing Suggests Garmin's Screenless Fitness Tracker is Coming Soon
  4. Oppo Find X9s Price in India, Features Leaked as Launch Draws Close
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M47 With Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chipset Reportedly Listed on Geekbench
  2. Vivo V80, Vivo S2 Reportedly Visit GSMA Database, Hinting at Imminent Launch in China
  3. Redmi K100 Series May Launch in Q3 2026, Ahead of Anticipated Xiaomi 18 Series Debut
  4. Kraken Follows Kelp DAO, Switches From LayerZero to Chainlink CCIP
  5. Anthropic Reverses Decision on Third-Party Agentic Tools, Allows OpenClaw Usage in Claude Plans
  6. East of Eden OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Upcoming Series?
  7. Arc Raiders Surpasses 16 Million Copies Sold as Embark Studios Announces Next Major Update
  8. Oppo Find X9s Price in India, Detailed Specifications Leaked as Launch Draws Close
  9. Google Said to Be Working on New AI Agent Called Gemini Spark That Could Launch at Google I/O 2026
  10. Thimmarajupalli TV Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch the Telugu Rural Drama Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »