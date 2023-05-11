Android 14 Beta 2 was released on Wednesday as the latest testing version of Google's operating system. At Google I/O, the company announced that beta access to Android 14 was being expanded to a handful of smartphones from select manufacturers, allowing users to try the next version of Android before it is officially released by the company later this year. Unlike the last beta version, the new release comes with support for a few new features as Google continues to refine and fine-tune the operating system with each beta release.

The company's Android developer website details three new features that have been added in the latest Android 14 Beta 2 release. Google has introduced new custom and inbuilt predictive back animations on the latest beta version, allowing users to switch activities and tasks and go to the home screen.

Android 14 Beta 2 also restricts the ability to show full screen intent notifications for apps by default, except for calling and alarm apps. Data safety notifications and related information will be more visible on a device with Android 14 Beta 2, according to Google.

As usual, currently supported Pixel-branded phones from Google can download and install the update right away. This means that if you have a Pixel 4a 5G or newer phone, you can enrol your handset in Google's beta program to receive testing versions of Android 14. It is worth noting that the new Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold cannot currently be enrolled in the beta program.

Meanwhile, Google also announced that it has expanded Android 14 Beta 2 access to smartphones from other manufacturers including Nothing, OnePlus, Lenovo, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, Xiaomi, and Tecno.

Brand Smartphone Beta Website Nothing Nothing Phone 1 Download OnePlus OnePlus 11 Download Oppo Oppo Find N2 Flip Download Vivo Vivo X90 Pro Download iQoo iQoo 11 Download Realme Realme GT 2 Pro Download Xiaomi Xiaomi 13 Download Xiaomi Xiaomi 13 Pro Download Xiaomi Xiaomi 12T Download

This means that owners of a Nothing Phone 1, OnePlus 11, Oppo Find N2 Flip, Vivo X90 Pro, iQoo 11, Realme GT 2 Pro, as well as the Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13, and Xiaomi 12T can try Android 14 Beta 2 via their respective websites. Users who install these updates should be able to revert to Android 13 if they wish to stop testing the upcoming version of Android.

