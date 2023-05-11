Technology News
Android 14 beta update is now available on select smartphones from Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Lenovo, Vivo, Realme, Xiaomi, and Tecno.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 May 2023 12:34 IST
Android 14 is expected to be released in September

  • Android 14 Beta 2 was release shortly after the Google I/O 2023 keynote
  • Owners of the Pixel 4a 5G and newer models can install Android 14 betas
  • Android 14 beta updates are now supported on phones from select OEMs

Android 14 Beta 2 was released on Wednesday as the latest testing version of Google's operating system. At Google I/O, the company announced that beta access to Android 14 was being expanded to a handful of smartphones from select manufacturers, allowing users to try the next version of Android before it is officially released by the company later this year. Unlike the last beta version, the new release comes with support for a few new features as Google continues to refine and fine-tune the operating system with each beta release.

The company's Android developer website details three new features that have been added in the latest Android 14 Beta 2 release. Google has introduced new custom and inbuilt predictive back animations on the latest beta version, allowing users to switch activities and tasks and go to the home screen.

Android 14 Beta 2 also restricts the ability to show full screen intent notifications for apps by default, except for calling and alarm apps. Data safety notifications and related information will be more visible on a device with Android 14 Beta 2, according to Google.

As usual, currently supported Pixel-branded phones from Google can download and install the update right away. This means that if you have a Pixel 4a 5G or newer phone, you can enrol your handset in Google's beta program to receive testing versions of Android 14. It is worth noting that the new Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold cannot currently be enrolled in the beta program.

Meanwhile, Google also announced that it has expanded Android 14 Beta 2 access to smartphones from other manufacturers including Nothing, OnePlus, Lenovo, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, Xiaomi, and Tecno.

Brand Smartphone Beta Website
Nothing Nothing Phone 1 Download
OnePlus OnePlus 11 Download
Oppo Oppo Find N2 Flip Download
Vivo Vivo X90 Pro Download
iQoo iQoo 11 Download
Realme Realme GT 2 Pro Download
Xiaomi Xiaomi 13 Download
Xiaomi Xiaomi 13 Pro Download
Xiaomi Xiaomi 12T Download

 

This means that owners of a Nothing Phone 1, OnePlus 11, Oppo Find N2 Flip, Vivo X90 Pro, iQoo 11, Realme GT 2 Pro, as well as the Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13, and Xiaomi 12T can try Android 14 Beta 2 via their respective websites. Users who install these updates should be able to revert to Android 13 if they wish to stop testing the upcoming version of Android.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android 14, Android 14 Beta 2, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, Xiaomi, Tecno
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions Enters Strategic Alliance With The Elephant Whisperers’ Sikhya Entertainment: Report
Bitcoin, Ether Slip Down Price Ladder; Cardano, Polkadot Emerge Among Profit-Making Altcoins

Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

