Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Photos Updated With Magic Eraser Feature, HDR Video Effect for Pixel Owners and Google One Subscribers

Google Photos Updated With Magic Eraser Feature, HDR Video Effect for Pixel Owners and Google One Subscribers

Google Photos will also allow users to add styles to a single photo in a collage.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 February 2023 22:30 IST
Google Photos Updated With Magic Eraser Feature, HDR Video Effect for Pixel Owners and Google One Subscribers

Photo Credit: Google

Google's Magic Eraser tool lets users tap, circle, or brush objects or people to remove them

Highlights
  • Google's Magic Eraser tool was exclusive to the Pixel 6, Pixel 7 series
  • The feature is now rolling out to iOS and Android via Google Photos
  • Google One subscribers will also gain access to new collage styles

Google Photos is adding support for Magic Eraser, the company's machine learning and AI-based photo editing feature to edit out unwanted objects and people in photos, for all Google One subscribers, the company announced on Thursday. The feature was previously available only to owners of Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 series smartphones, simplifying what was once a tedious task that required the use of apps like Photoshop. The company is also bringing an HDR video effect and new collage styles to Google Photos on iOS and Android smartphones.  

According to details shared by Google, the Magic Eraser feature that was previously exclusive to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 series of smartphones, will now be available to all Google One subscribers. The feature will be available to users across all plans. Owners of the Pixel 5a and earlier Pixel models will also gain support for Magic Eraser in Google Photos, without a subscription, the company says. 

google photos magic eraser google magic eraser

The Magic Eraser tool will also be available to owners of older Google Pixel models
Photo Credit: Google

 

Google's Magic Eraser feature relies on machine learning and AI computing that is performed on-device for the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. Users can remove people, or objects like fences and power lines from their photos by tapping, circling or brushing over them. On other devices that are not equipped with Google's in-house Tensor SoC, these AI tasks will likely be performed on the company's servers. 

The company has also announced it will roll out an HDR effect for videos to Google One subscribers. Like the HDR effect for images on Google Photos, users will now be able to improve brightness and contrast on their videos, adding a dramatic effect. This feature, like the Magic Eraser tool, will be also be available to older Pixel models without a Google One subscription. 

Finally, Google has revealed that Google One subscribers and Pixel owners will soon gain access to a new set of collage editor styles on the Google Photos app. These will include limited-time styles from artists like Yao Cheng Designs and DABSMYLA. Users will also be able to add styles to a single photo in a collage, according to the company.

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 90Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Bloatware-free software, timely updates
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Video recording could be better
  • Gets warm under load
  • No bundled charger
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 7 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 120Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Bloatware-free software, timely updates
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • No bundled charger
  • Underwhelming battery life
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 7 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Google Photos, Magic Eraser, Google One, Google Pixel
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
BTC Inches Closer to $25,000 with Small Gains, ETH and Other Altcoins See Profits
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A54 5G Design, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
Featured video of the day
iQoo Neo 7 Review: The All-Rounder?

Related Stories

Google Photos Updated With Magic Eraser Feature, HDR Video Effect for Pixel Owners and Google One Subscribers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Plus Gets Rs. 10,000 Discount: Here's How to Avail
  2. NoiseFit Crew Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  3. Zomato Everyday to Offer Home-Made Food Delivery at This Affordable Price
  4. Realme GT Neo 5 Youth Variant Could Launch Soon, Specifications Tipped
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE May Be Powered by This Chipset
  6. Jio True 5G Launches in 20 Cities Across 11 States, Union Territories in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Foldable Lineup Tipped to Include New Models in 2024
  8. Apple Reportedly Makes Advances in Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring
  9. RRR Getting a Re-Release in US Theatres, Days Before 2023 Oscars
  10. Croma Magical Summer Sale: Best Deals on Home Appliances
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Photos Updated With Magic Eraser Feature, HDR Video Effect for Pixel Owners and Google One Subscribers
  2. Google, Apple, Meta, Netflix May Have to Pay Network Costs as EU Launches Telecom Sector Consultation
  3. Valve Sets Trap, Permanently Bans Over 40,000 Dota 2 Players for Cheating: Details
  4. Apple Watch Bands May Soon Be Able to Change Colours Based on Your Outfit: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flex, Galaxy Z Tab, Galaxy Z Flip Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold Ultra Tipped to Launch in 2024
  6. Realme Mini Capsule Design Leaks Online, Could Feature Design Similar to Apple's Dynamic Island
  7. Steam Reveals Major Sales and Fests Schedule for 2023: The Full List
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series Could Offer IP67 Water Resistance Rating: Report
  9. Spotify Launches AI DJ Feature, Offers Users Curated Playlists Based on Music Taste
  10. Samsung Announces Two-Way Satellite Connectivity System With 5G NTN Modem Technology
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.