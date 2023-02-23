Google Photos is adding support for Magic Eraser, the company's machine learning and AI-based photo editing feature to edit out unwanted objects and people in photos, for all Google One subscribers, the company announced on Thursday. The feature was previously available only to owners of Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 series smartphones, simplifying what was once a tedious task that required the use of apps like Photoshop. The company is also bringing an HDR video effect and new collage styles to Google Photos on iOS and Android smartphones.

According to details shared by Google, the Magic Eraser feature that was previously exclusive to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 series of smartphones, will now be available to all Google One subscribers. The feature will be available to users across all plans. Owners of the Pixel 5a and earlier Pixel models will also gain support for Magic Eraser in Google Photos, without a subscription, the company says.

The Magic Eraser tool will also be available to owners of older Google Pixel models

Photo Credit: Google

Google's Magic Eraser feature relies on machine learning and AI computing that is performed on-device for the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. Users can remove people, or objects like fences and power lines from their photos by tapping, circling or brushing over them. On other devices that are not equipped with Google's in-house Tensor SoC, these AI tasks will likely be performed on the company's servers.

The company has also announced it will roll out an HDR effect for videos to Google One subscribers. Like the HDR effect for images on Google Photos, users will now be able to improve brightness and contrast on their videos, adding a dramatic effect. This feature, like the Magic Eraser tool, will be also be available to older Pixel models without a Google One subscription.

Finally, Google has revealed that Google One subscribers and Pixel owners will soon gain access to a new set of collage editor styles on the Google Photos app. These will include limited-time styles from artists like Yao Cheng Designs and DABSMYLA. Users will also be able to add styles to a single photo in a collage, according to the company.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.