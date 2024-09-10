Technology News
English Edition

Google Loses Fight Against $2.7 Billion EU Antitrust Fine

Google has racked up EUR 8.25 billion (roughly Rs.76,436 crore) in EU antitrust fines in the last decade.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 September 2024 18:25 IST
Google Loses Fight Against $2.7 Billion EU Antitrust Fine

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

The case is C-48/22 P Google and Alphabet v Commission

Highlights
  • Google is fighting EU antitrust charges issued last year
  • Google may have to sell part of its adtech business
  • EU is against varied anti-competitive practices by Google
Advertisement

Alphabet's Google on Tuesday lost its fight against a EUR 2.42 billion ($2.7 billion or roughly Rs. 22,673 crore) fine levied by EU antitrust regulators seven years ago, one of a trio of hefty fines meted out to the company for various anti-competitive practices.

The European Commission fined the world's most popular internet search engine in 2017 for using its own price comparison shopping service to gain an unfair advantage over smaller European rivals.

A lower tribunal had endorsed the EU competition enforcer's decision in 2021, prompting Google to appeal to the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union.

CJEU judges noted that EU law does not sanction the existence of a dominant position, but its abusive exploitation.

"In particular, the conduct of undertakings in a dominant position that has the effect of hindering competition on the merits and is thus likely to cause harm to individual undertakings and consumers is prohibited," they said.

Google has racked up EUR 8.25 billion (roughly Rs.76,436 crore) in EU antitrust fines in the last decade. It has challenged two rulings involving its Android mobile operating system and AdSense advertising service, and is now waiting for the judgments.

It is also fighting EU antitrust charges issued last year that could force it to sell part of its lucrative adtech business after regulators accused it of favouring its own advertising services.

The case is C-48/22 P Google and Alphabet v Commission (Google Shopping).

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Antitrust, EU, Search Engine
Australia Plans Social Media Minimum Age Limit, Angering Youth Digital Advocates
Google One Lite Plan With Affordable Pricing Is Rolling Out in India to Some Users

Related Stories

Google Loses Fight Against $2.7 Billion EU Antitrust Fine
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Huawei Mate XT Launched as the World's First Tri-Fold Phone at This Price
  2. JioPhone Prima 2 With 2.4-Inch Curved Screen Debuts in India: See Price
  3. iPhone 16 Series Prices Around the World Compared
  4. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus With Updated Design, A18 Chip Launched: See Price
  5. Know if Your iPhone Will Get the iOS 18 Update With AI Features
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Said to Get Upgraded Ultrawide Lens
  7. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Series Price in India, Availability Announced
  8. iPhone 15, iPhone 14 Prices Go Down After iPhone 16 Series Launch
  9. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus Get More RAM Than Previous Models: Report
  10. Apple AirPods 4 Launched With ANC and These Other Features: Check Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Zero 40 5G with Infinix AI Features Tipped to Launch in India on September 18
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Campaign Won't be Available in Early Access Before Launch
  3. YouTube Spammed with Tim Cook’s Deep Fake Videos Promoting Crypto Scam During Apple’s Glowtime Event
  4. Antarctica Was Last Ice-Free 34 Million Years Ago: What Triggered This Climate Shift?
  5. AMD Z2 Extreme in Development, Company Targets 'Early 2025' Release Timeline: Report
  6. Google One Lite Plan With Affordable Pricing Is Rolling Out in India to Some Users
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Users in India Reportedly Receiving New AI Features With One UI 6.1.1 Update
  8. Realme GT 7 Pro Teased to Get iPhone 16-Like Solid-State Button; Earlier Launch Hinted
  9. Google Loses Fight Against $2.7 Billion EU Antitrust Fine
  10. Redmi Note 14 Series Teased to Come With IP68 Rating, Drop Resistant Body
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »