iPhone 16 Series Price in India, Japan, US and Other Regions: Pre-Order and Sale Date

iPhone 16 Pro models have received a price cut of almost Rs. 10,000 in India and the lineup now starts at Rs. 1,19,900 for the 128GB model.

Updated: 10 September 2024 10:32 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16 series was launched by Apple on Monday

  • iPhone 16 price in India starts at Rs. 79,900 for the 128GB model
  • It is priced at $799 in the US and GBP 799 in the UK
  • Pre-orders have already begun and it will go on sale on September 20
iPhone 16 series was launched by Apple at the “It's Glowtime” event held at Apple Park on Monday. The latest iPhone models ring in a host of new features, including new photography capabilities courtesy of a new ‘Camera Control' button and artificial intelligence (AI) features powered by Apple Intelligence. The Cupertino-based tech giant has revealed the price of the iPhone 16 series in India, Japan, the US and other regions, along with information about its pre-booking and sale date.

iPhone 16 Series Price in India, Japan, US and Other Regions

According to Apple, the iPhone 16 price in India starts in India at Rs. 79,900, while the iPhone 16 Plus is priced at Rs. 89,900 – keeping in line with the pricing of the previous iPhone 15 modes. However, that is not the case for the entire iPhone 16 lineup.

The iPhone 16 Pro models have received a price cut of almost Rs. 10,000. iPhone 16 Pro now starts at Rs. 1,19,900 for the 128GB model and iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB variant costs Rs. 1,44,900.

In the US, the iPhone 16 starts at $799 (roughly Rs. 67,000), while the iPhone 16 Plus costs $899 (roughly Rs. 75,000). The top-end iPhone 16 Pro Max is priced at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,01,000). The full list of iPhone 16 series prices around the world is as follows:

iPhone Model India Japan UAE UK US
iPhone 16 Rs. 79,900 JPY 124,800 (roughly Rs. 73,000) AED 3,399 (roughly Rs. 78,000) GBP 799 (roughly Rs. 87,000) $799 (roughly Rs. 67,000)
iPhone 16 Plus Rs. 89,900 JPY 139,800 (roughly Rs. 82,000) AED 3,799 (roughly Rs. 87,000) GBP 899 (roughly Rs. 99,000) $899 (roughly Rs. 75,000)
iPhone 16 Pro Rs. 1,19,900 JPY 189,800 (roughly Rs. 1,11,000) AED 4,299 (roughly Rs. 98,000) GBP 999 (roughly Rs. 1,10,000) $999 (roughly Rs. 84,000)
iPhone 16 Pro Max Rs. 1,44,900 JPY 159,800 (roughly Rs. 94,000) AED 5,099 (roughly Rs. 1,17,000) GBP 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,32,000) $1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,01,000)

iPhone 16 Series Pre-Order and Sale Date

According to Apple, iPhone 16 series preorders have already commenced. It will be publicly available for purchase starting September 20 in India, the US and other regions.

iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 13, Watch Series 9 Discontinued After iPhone 16 Series Launch Event

