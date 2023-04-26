Google Pixel 7a is expected to go official in May during the company's I/O 2023 event. As we are inching closer to the annual event of Google, more leaks about the Pixel 7a have started coming in. Most recently, marketing images and case renders allegedly belonging to the Pixel 7a have surfaced online. They show off three colour options for the upcoming handset. The Pixel 7a seems identical to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro that were launched last year.

German publication WinFuture.de has leaked the renders and case renders of the Google Pixel 7a. They suggest at least three colourways for the upcoming smartphone — blue, grey, and white. These colourways could be officially known as Charcoal, Snow, and Sea. The handset looks almost similar to the design of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro models. It appears to have a hole punch cutout on the display to house the selfie shooter and is seen with thick bezels.

Dual rear cameras and a LED flash is seen inside a camera module identical to that of the previous Pixel 7 series smartphones. The alleged cases of Google Pixel 7a have a cut-out at the rear to show off the camera unit. Google logo can also be seen at the bottom. Further, the left spine of the handset appears to have the power and volume buttons.

The Pixel 7a is expected to debut during Google's I/O 2023 event on May 10 alongside the much anticipated Pixel Fold. It is said to go on sale in global markets in the third quarter. The handset is expected to be priced between $450 to $500 (roughly Rs. 32,000 to Rs. 40,000). It is said to be available in 128GB and 256GB storage options. However, there is no official word from Google on the Pixel 7a yet.

Google's Pixel 7a could feature a Tensor G2 chipset under the hood. It could also get LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone is expected to offer a face unlock feature, alongside an in-display fingerprint sensor.

